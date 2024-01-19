CHAMPIONS: A NEW STORY OF PASSION, POWER AND ULTIMATE TRIUMPH

Telenovela to premieres on Monday 5 February on Mzansi Magic

It’s about a world where the turf is tough and the stakes are high

GAZETTE REPORTER

Upcoming Mzansi Magic telenovela, “Champions,” will feature A-list talent like Sello Maake ka-Ncube, Tumisho Masha and Jo-anne Reyneke and introduce the breakout duo of Rethabile Mohapi and Minkie Malatji.

Champions will premiere at 7pm on Mzansi Magic channel 161 on Monday 5 February will run Mondays to Fridays.

Said Executive Producer, Phathutshedzo Makwarela, in a statement: “‘Champions’ uniquely embodies the spirit of South Africa, aiming to inspire and excite our audience. It’s a celebration of ambition, positivity and the resilience of our people.

“Tshedza Pictures is thrilled to collaborate again with Mzansi Magic, and we eagerly anticipate the moment our viewers will join us on this incredible journey.”

Storyline:

In a world where the turf is tough and the stakes high, Sne Modise (played by Reyneke) is a symbol of resilience and ambition in the male-dominated soccer empire.

Battling a storm caused by sudden changes in her father, Washington’s life, Sne is thrown into a series of challenges, love, and betrayal.

While battling the intense drama, as the underdog, Sne stands at the top, determined to challenge the gender norms and lead the Soshanguve Giants F.C. to success.

But the question remains: Can she come out on top in an arena where the rules of the game are constantly changing?

Featured cast:

Sello Maake ka-Ncube as Washington Modise is a former player-turned-entrepreneur who breathed life into his own football team, Soshanguve Giants FC, steering it with a mix of shrewd business sense and a deep love for the game.

His story is a compelling mix of ambition, challenge, and the relentless pursuit of excellence.

Kgomotso Christopher as Lucinda Modise – wife to Washington, her story is one of quiet strength, enduring support, and the influential role of a partner in the whirlwind world of success and power.

Tumisho Masha as Philemon Modise- Long overshadowed by his brother Washington, he feels the world has yet to acknowledge his true worth. His narrative is one of greed, sibling rivalry, and the relentless pursuit of personal acclaim.

Kwenzo Ngcobo as Zipho – stands as a titan in the space of talent management. Zipho’s story is about navigating the intricate web of professional success and personal integrity in a world where both are constantly tested.

Thembinkosi Mthembu as Ferrari – once the crown jewel of South African football, Ferrari now stands at a crossroads where his illustrious career faces the threat of dimming.

Skillfully crafted

“Champions” is skillfully crafted by Tshedza Pictures, the production house behind hit TV shows like The River, Outlaws, Adulting, and Gqeberha: The Empire.

Viewers can expect passion, power, perseverance and ultimate triumph.