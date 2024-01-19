Botswana Claims 3rd Place in ITF/Southern Africa Individual Championships

Rising star Martin Seetso clinches a silver medal in U-14 boys int’l singles

Girls achieve 170 points for 3rd place; boys in 6th place with 90 points

Two U-16 girls, one U-16 boy and one U-14 boy reached quarterfinals

GAZETTE REPORTER

Botswana secured a commendable third-place ranking out of 10 nations in recently concluded ITF/Southern Africa Individual Championships.

The nation fielded four teams, each composed of talented boys and girls competing in the Under 16 and Under 14 categories.

In the U-14 age group, Botswana’s boys secured a strong second-place finish with an impressive tally of 310 points while the girls showcased their skills when they amassed 133 points to secure a commendable fourth place.

3rd place for U-16 girls

In the U-16 category, the girls secured a notable third place with 170 points while the boys landed in sixth position with 90 points.

Individual player performances added lustre to Botswana’s overall success. Martin Seetso, a rising star, clinched a silver medal in the international singles competition in the boys U-14 category, signalling his promising talent on the court.

The girls U-14 doubles category witnessed commendable semifinal finishes by Angel Chakanyuka and Malak Macheng, showcasing the depth of Botswana’s tennis talent pool.

Resilience and skill

Several players also excelled in the singles competitions, with Mbali Qame (girls U-16), Rethabile Lesire Moshaoa (girls U-16), Katlego Regoeng (boys U-16), and Tinashe Phatshwane (boys U-14) all reaching the quarterfinals.

These achievements underscore the resilience and skill of Botswana’s young tennis stars.

Oaitse Thipe, president of the Botswana Tennis Association (BTA), expressed his enthusiasm for the team’s success and optimism for the future.

Africa Junior Championships

“We congratulate all the players for these impressive performances and are excited by our future prospects as we will be competing in various competitions such as the Africa Junior Championships and ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors,” he said in a telephone interview.

Botswana’s achievements on the tennis court not only highlight the dedication and hard work of the players but also showcase the nation’s commitment to fostering a competitive tennis environment.

As the players set their sights on upcoming challenges, such as the Africa Junior Championships and the ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors, Botswana emerges as a formidable force on the southern Africa tennis scene.