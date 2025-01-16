Chobe, Ngami and Tuli Were Festive Travel Hotspots

While Batswana are traditionally considered a nation with a modest travel culture, the tides are turning as domestic tourism gains momentum. GOSEGO MOTSUMI reports

The festive season is a time to unwind, explore and create cherished memories, and for many Batswana, this last one was a perfect excuse to hit the road and embrace their country’s breathtaking scenery.

While traditionally considered a nation with a modest travel culture, the tides are turning as domestic tourism gains momentum. Founder of Yebo Travel and Tours, Elsie Mosweu, highlighted this transformation in an interview.

“Our internal data shows a steady increase in inquiries and bookings for domestic destinations, particularly during long weekends and festive seasons.”

Chobe, Ngami, and Tuli

Over the past festive holidays, the cosmopolitan town of Maun in the Ngamiland District, the resort town of Kasane and Chobe National Park in Chobe and the Tuli Block reigned supreme as the most sought-after destinations for local travellers.

These are areas that offer an irresistible blend of wildlife, adventure and accessibility, satisfying the diverse preferences of travellers.

Mosweu shared that the destinations were frequented because the Okavango Delta and Chobe National Park dazzled nature enthusiasts with their world-renowned safaris. From thrilling game drives to serene boat cruises and Big Five sightings, these locations delivered unforgettable moments.

The Tuli Block’s rugged beauty and cultural richness offered exhilarating bush walks, scenic landscapes and adventurous game drives, which are ideal for groups seeking a touch of tranquility paired with excitement.

These destinations were also easily accessible by road, making them road trip favourites and convenient for families and friends.

Who Took to the Road?

According to Mosweu, Batswana between the ages of 25 and 45 dominated the travel scene, encompassing young professionals, couples, and families. Maun and Kasane, celebrated for their family-friendly lodges and activities, were top choices for group holidays.

Secluded lodges in the Okavango Delta and the Tuli Block provided intimate escapes, perfect for romantic getaways. Many embraced the camaraderie of road trips, blending friendship with adventure.

Hidden Gems: Why They Stayed in the Shadows

While some destinations flourished, others like Tsodilo Hills, the Central Kalahari Game Reserve, and Khutse Game Reserve remained underexplored. Mosweu put it down to lack of Batswana generally being unaware of the rich cultural experiences and encounters with nature that these areas offer.

The destinations also have accessibility issues because of the limited infrastructure and need for 4×4 vehicles, thus discouraging potential visitors.

“There is also the perceived costs aspect,” said Mosweu. “The exclusive nature of some lodges created the impression that these destinations were beyond reach for the average traveler.”

Domestic travel has experienced a significant shift over the past three years, driven in part by the COVID-19 pandemic. With international borders closed, locals discovered the wonders of home.

Campaigns promoting affordable packages for local tourists have further spurred this trend, though economic pressures like rising fuel costs have tempered its growth.

What’s Next for Batswana Travellers?

The future of domestic travel is bright, with Mosweu predicting a surge in interest for destinations like the Makgadikgadi Pans, the Central Kalahari Game Reserve and the Tuli Block. Social media exposure, tailored travel packages, and increased marketing are making these spots more appealing.

Meanwhile, Maun and the Okavango Delta will continue to enchant travellers with their unparalleled safari offerings.

A Growing Culture of Exploration

As Batswana become increasingly aware of their country’s beauty and accessibility, a new chapter of travel culture is unfolding. The festive season has proven that domestic tourism is not only alive but thriving. Whether for adventure, romance or family bonding, Botswana’s landscapes are calling and Batswana are answering.