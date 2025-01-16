Zeus Unplugged: Smoke Break Live Sessions Garners Rave Reviews 

The performance – which is the culmination of years of experience – is a full circle moment for the rapper

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Last year’s second instalment of the Smoke Break Live Sessions left a lasting impression on the music scene. Hosted by Bullsheep Creative Studios, the intimate showcase united industry insiders, influencers, and music lovers for an electrifying night of live music.

At the centre of it all was legendary rapper, Game “Zeus” Bantsi, who performed alongside his minimalist three-piece band, The Deuces. The night wasn’t just a performance but a masterclass in storytelling, legacy, and musical authenticity that has garnered rave reviews from music lovers.

“This was a once-in-a-lifetime kind of production,” Zeus reflected in an interview, describing the session as a peak moment in his artistic journey. Reminiscent of the golden age of MTV Unplugged, Zeus embraced the stripped-down sound of live instrumentation, deconstructing his iconic hits to connect deeply with the audience.

Every note and lyric

“Typically, live bands consist of four or five pieces, but The Deuces bring a minimalist approach that highlights every note and lyric. It takes me back to a time when music felt raw and unfiltered,” he shared.

Bullsheep’s vision for the Smoke Break Live Sessions was lauded by Zeus, who sees this platform as pivotal for Botswana’s entertainment landscape,” he said. “This should become a mainstay. It’s something so special, and I can’t wait to see how we can distribute it on an even wider scale beyond YouTube.”

Zeus’ carefully curated setlist was a journey through his career, blending hits that span 20 years with fresh tracks like Trench Coat Mobbing. The performance felt “full circle” for the rapper, who described it as an opportunity to celebrate his legacy while introducing new chapters of his musical story.

Meticulous preparation

“This was about balancing the classics that audiences love with new music that tells a story,” he said. “Songs like Gigima as an opener, transitioning into Back in Days in a medley, showcased the dynamics of live instrumentation and the beauty of storytelling through music.”

Zeus also revealed that crafting the setlist wasn’t an easy task. “When you’re two decades into your career, narrowing down songs is a challenge,” he said. “There were tracks I wished I could include, but I focused on what resonated most with my audience, combining old hits with new songs to build a narrative.”

The magic behind Zeus’ seamless performance came from meticulous preparation. Bullsheep Creative Studios dedicated a month to rehearsals, clocking over 20 hours to ensure that every detail was perfect.

“Their respect for what it takes to prepare a live set was incredible,” Zeus said, crediting their support for elevating his performance.

Universal appeal

As Zeus basks in the success of Smoke Break Live Sessions, he’s already setting his sights on the future. With plans to take his three-piece band on an international tour, he is confident of the universal appeal of his music.

“This performance will not be undertaken under the Smoke Break Live Sessions,” he said. “This is a performance standard that can fit on any stage, anywhere, that values live music and instrumentation.”

Fans can also expect new music this year, starting with the release of a single titled We Pray, featuring Kaone Ramontshonyana from the Peace album. “It’s a minimalist track that will be released in a few days following my last release styled, War,” he said.