Chombo to Dazzle in 4.6m Euro Neckpiece at Miss World Finale

Botswana’s beauty queen secures Top Four position in Miss World Top Model competition

“Lesego La Batswana” made the Top 14 who performed at Miss World Gala and Talent Competition

GAZETTE REPORTER

In a historic turn of events, Miss World Botswana Lesego Chombo will wear a diamond neckpiece worth 4.6 million Euros at the Miss World finale that is slated for 9 March 2024 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, India.

Named “Ak-Ba-Ka,” the diamonds in the neckpiece were mined in Botswana by Lucara Botswana.

It is from the Messika High Jewellery collection of 2022 and was once worn by Irina Shayk at the Cannes Film Festival and Naomi Campbell at the Paris Fashion Show.

The neckpiece incorporates all the stones cut from a 110-carat rough diamond. The main focus on the piece is on a 33.1 carat D colour flawless cushion cut diamond surrounded by 2.550 diamonds totalling nearly 71.5 carats.

1,000 hours over 6 months

Composed of a shield, modified pear, half moon, triangle, brilliant and baguette cuts, the necklace took well over 1,000 hours over a six-month period.

Its shape is that of a winged scarab curving along the collarbone of the wearer, in this case, Lesego Chombo whose flawless beauty will be amplified by the remarkable necklace.

The milestone is a continued commitment from Lucara Botswana to position Botswana in the global diamond market.

As the biggest producer of diamond by volume and value, the nation that has become synonymous with dazzling gem diamonds and prudent economic management of its diamond royalties has used the earnings to move from being one of the poorest countries in the world at independence in 1966 to a middle-income economy today.

Said the Managing Director of Development Advance Institute (DAI), who is also the license holder of Miss Botswana, Benjamin Raletsatsi: “I am excited about this momentous mind-changing achievement.

Rewriting history

“It is a testimony and confirmation of what we have always preached that the beauty industry is capable of producing wealth and opportunity for our country and its people.”

Meanwhile, Lesego Chombo continues to rewrite history, recently winning the Top Model Africa title and securing a Top Four position in the Miss World Top Model competition.

Botswana’s beauty queen has also made it to the talent finals and is among the Top 14 who performed at the Miss World Gala and Talent Competition.