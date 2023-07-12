Collections By BK Proctor Opens New Studio Store 

Lifestyle brand teams up with Peermont for mutual benefit

Released latest sportswear in time for Diacore Marathon

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Nestled on the Grand Palm Hotel’s ground floor in Gaborone, the studio store of lifestyle brand Collections by BK Proctor was opened last week.

The fashion brand that specialises in footwear, apparel and accessories has collaborated with Peermont Global Botswana that operates the Grand Palm and Mondior in Gaborone and Sedibeng in Francistown.

“This is one of the many collaborations that we are doing with youth-owned companies in Botswana,” said the General Manager of Peermont, Keletso Bogatsu, at the official opening of the store.

Brand association

Bogatsu disclosed that they want to encourage local youth-owned businesses in every way because rental space doesn’t come cheap, hence Peermont offered Collections by BK Proctor space to use on its premises.

With a minimalistic approach covering 65 square metres, the store offers its customers a ready-to-wear collection as well as the latest 2023 collection of footwear, apparel and accessories.

“The most important factor for us was the type of brand we wanted to associate with,” Bogatsu pointed out.

Tlokweng and Fairgrounds

“We have been working with the brand since last year and we like its ideology when it comes to the understanding of what branding is about. We hope that this relationship will go on for some time.”

The founder of Collections by BK Proctor, Bakang Proctor, has told Time Out that Peermont indeed approached them to sign a business deal for the benefit of both brands.

The lifestyle brand, which was officially launched in August 2018, had its first store at Oasis Motel in Tlokweng and currently has an active concept store at Fairgrounds.

Speciality store

Said Proctor: “This new store allows us to be creative the way we have been meaning to be, especially with our collection.

“In our other stores, you will find a wide variety of our products but the idea behind our brand is being able to create collections that people can collect.

“We should be able to do that because it is a sort of speciality store where we can even create apparel that suits the client.”

Active wear

The new store had stocked up on the brand’s latest active or sportswear in time for the just-ended annual Diacore Marathon hosted at the Grand Palm.

Proctor said they had been working on the sports collection for some time and were fortunate to release it during one of the biggest sports events in the country.

“With sports clothing, you create them looking at functionality,” he noted. “We also just released our German Print (leteise) sneaker that speaks to our tradition.

“It is used on different occasions. We are working on a lot of collections that will be released in due time.”