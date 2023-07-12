Focalistic, Kamo Mphela, Dali Wonga to Rock Dejavu X Gig at The Fields

Legendary Dejavu gig returns with a bang after a hiatus

FrostBite among local icons to set the stage alight in a winter’s night

GAZETTE REPORTER

Three of South Africa’s hottest artists, Focalistic, Kamo Mphela and Dali Wonga, are set to ignite the stage inside the basement parking of the prestigious Fields Mall in Gaborone in a Dejavu x(Xplosion) on 17 July.

Here’s why:

Renowned for his infectious tracks “Tsela Tse Nnyane” and “Khekheleza,” Focalistic, has been captivating audiences with his unique blend of hip-hop and amapiano beats.

With her soulful voice and mesmerising dance moves showcased in hits like “Nkulunkulu” and “Thula Thula,” Kamo Mphela has stolen hearts nationwide in South Africa and beyond.

Dali Wonga’s hits “Abomvelo” and “10 Kilometres” have skyrocketed to the top of the charts, solidifying his reputation as a rising star.

A lineup of talented local acts that includes Tumie Black Ace, FrostBite, Deelow, Shimboy, Khebah and the ever-energetic Casper The DJ will join these sensational headliners.

Electrifying

With such a dynamic and diverse group of performers, the Dejavu x(Xplosion) promises to be an electrifying celebration of music and culture.

This gig aims to reignite the spirit of the legendary Xplosion events that once captivated Gabs.

Known for fiery performances and star-studded lineups, the Xplosion events have attracted iconic artists like DJ Chrispin, Zeus, Casper Nyovest, DJ Black Coffee, and the late AKA.

Says the coordinator of the event, DJ Kuchi: “We are thrilled to bring back the magic of the Xplosion events with this phenomenal lineup.

Unforgettable

“Focalistic, Kamo Mphela, and Dali Wonga epitomise talent. Together with our local acts, they will deliver an unforgettable experience that will leave attendees craving for more.”

The buzz surrounding the event is palpable, reigniting the city’s passion for music and entertainment.

To ensure an exclusive experience, the VIP section will strictly adhere to a bottle policy, providing an intimate atmosphere for the fortunate few.

For those not in the VIP category, general admission is available at a nominal fee of P150.