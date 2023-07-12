Double Action Successfully Defend DTCB League Title 

Successfully defend the title they won last year by beating GU 1-o in a tight game after thwacking Western Dynamites 6-1

GAZETTE REPORTER

Women’s football giants Double Action emerged champions of the DTC Botswana National Football League after a tightly contested final played at the National Stadium in Gaborone on Saturday.

Double Action beat Gaborone United 1-0 to successfully defend the title they won last year.

They had brushed Western Dynamites aside with a 6-1 drubbing after Lesego Radiakanyo scored two goals before Boitumelo Gamu, Kesego Mathatsa, Gaonyadiwe Ontlametse and Bame Mokibe each followed suit to send their team to the finals.

Stuck to the game plan

In a post-match interview, Double Action coach William Monene attributed the victory to hard work, focus and determination prior to the finals.

“This was not an easy tournament, even though we only joined in the semi-finals by virtue of being the defending champions,” he said. “We had agreed with my team that to win everything on offer this year and are indeed on the right track.

“The girls’ priority was to stick to the game plan and score more goals as we did in our first game. We did not underestimate our opponents because we were wary of the threat that they were posing ahead of this tournament.”

Tough time

He admitted that Gaborone United gave them a tough time in the finals where they struggled to score in open play. “Gaborone United gave us a run for our money in the finals and I knew that we both wanted it,” Monene noted.

“They were a hard nut to crack in the middle of the park but we managed to contain them and scored through a penalty that we got in the second half of the game and we buried the chance.

“I am happy with the growth and progress of women football in Botswana. The teams are working hard to develop players into competitive individuals and I hope they maintain that.”

Top title and prize

Meanwhile, Lesego Radiakanyo was crowned the Player of the Tournament and joint Top Goal Scorer and walked away with a total of P35,000 while Monene was awarded the Coach of the Tournament.

The P10,000 Goalkeeper of the Tournament award went to Tlamelo Pheresi of Gaborone United.

Double Action won the P250,000 league prize money while Gaborone United won P150,000 as runners-up. Western Dynamites and Granada walked away with P100,000 and P50,000 respectively for finishing 3rd and 4th.