Women’s National Softball Team Starts World Cup Quest in Ireland

Coach Mosupankwe states matter-of-factly: “We are ready to take on the world”

Botswana to gut it out against Canada, the Philippines, Italy and Venezuela

GAZETTE REPORTER

Botswana’s national softball team has arrived in Ireland ahead of the highly-anticipated World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) Women’s Softball World Cup qualifiers that took off with Botswana versus Ireland on Tuesday in Dublin this week.

The games will end on 16 July.

Teams that finish in Positions One and Two from their respective groups will earn a berth in the World Cup later this year.

Participating teams

The World Cup qualifiers will be contested in three groups, namely Group A that is hosted by Ireland, Group B hosted by Spain, and Group C in Italy.

Botswana is pitted against Ireland, Australia, the United States of America (USA), Chinese Taipei and Great Britain in Group A.

Prior to the games, Botswana qualified alongside South Africa in qualifiers that were held in Gaborone in January.

Groups

Group B has the Netherlands, Puerto Rico, China, South Africa and Cuba while Group C comprises Italy, Japan, Canada, Venezuela, New Zealand and the Philippines.

Botswana’s squad is dominated by youthful players with a smattering of experienced players to guide the team throughout the competition.

Youthful squad

Among others, the team is made up of Monkgosi Hulela, Lebitso Mpitsa, Wangu Gondo, Amantle Matome and Bonolo Molefhe.

They are led by coaches Ross Mosupakwena, Gopolang Matsila and Ayumi Yokosawa who came on board after Tawina Phibion and Disang Selemogwe were suspended earlier this year.

Speaking at the team’s sendoff ceremony, Coach Mosupankwe said their main aim is to finish in the Top Two to qualify for the World Cup.

One intention

“We have been hard at work and the preparations have been on point even though we were training locally,” he said.

“We have done our best to be ready for these games and I believe my team is ready. We have only one intention, which is to finish in in the Top Two of our group.

“We haven’t played any of our opponents lately but we have done our assignment and are ready to take on the world.”

More advanced

The team’s senior player, Bonolo Molefhe, is keenly aware of the force they face in their opponents. “These countries are more advanced than us,” she told Gazette Sports.

“They have good resources and facilities that enable them to prepare well for games of this magnitude. But we are prepared and are going to fight with we have to accomplish our goals.”

GROUP A FIXTURES

Botswana vs. Ireland (11 July)

USA vs. Botswana (12 July)

Australia vs. Botswana (13 July)

Botswana vs. Chinese Taipei (13 July)

Botswana vs. Britain (14 July)