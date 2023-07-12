Kario Dismisses Suspension Claims

Describes the rumours as “utter nonsense”

GAZETTE REPORTER

The Secretary General of the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP), Kavis Kario, has dismissed reports that he has been suspended from the party’s Central Committee (CC) as false and baseless.

“I am still the Secretary General of the BDP,” he told The Botswana Gazette in an in interview this week.

“Anything and everything that you hear on social media about my suspension is false and utter nonsense. I do not know where such rumours might be coming from.

“It is very unfortunate that people can even lie to the extent of saying I have been removed from the CC WhatsApp group. I am still a BDP member in good standing and will not be disturbed by such rumours.”

Difference of opinion

Media reports recently emerged that Kario had been suspended from the Central Committee of the BPD by President Mokgweetsi Masisi and removed from all CC communication platforms.

Speaking in Parliament last week, the MP for Maun East, Goretetse Kekgonegile of the Botswana Congress Party (BCP), also said President Masisi had suspended Kario over a difference of opinion and leadership style.

Kario became Secretary General at the elective congress of the BDP in Tsabong last year when he defeated former deputy secretary general Shaw Kgathi for the position.

He is expected to run in BDP primaries in Ngamiland.