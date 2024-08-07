Collections By BK Proctor Unveils Eyewear Line

The new line caters for a diverse audience, from fashion enthusiasts seeking statement pieces to people who value style and practicality

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Stepping beyond its established realm of apparel, Collections by BK Proctor, has ventured into the world of eyewear.

This bold expansion marks a significant evolution of the local fashion brand that is celebrated for its innovative couture and footwear into a comprehensive lifestyle brand.

The introduction of eyewear aligns seamlessly with BK Proctor’s mission of catering for the globally-conscious consumer, offering a complete lifestyle experience that marries fashion, functionality and personal expression.

Holistic experience

“The decision to include eyewear in the Collections by BK Proctor range was inspired by a desire to give customers a holistic fashion experience,” Founder of Collections by BK Proctor, Bakang Proctor, said in an interview.

“This new line caters for a diverse audience, from fashion enthusiasts seeking statement pieces to those who value both style and practicality.

“By offering eyewear, the company meets the growing market demand for brands that provide a full lifestyle package, reflecting the integration of fashion, functionality and personal identity.”

From bold to sleek

Proctor shared that the eyewear collection boasts an extensive array of designs, each drawing inspiration from different facets of personal expression.

From bold, oversized frames that command attention to sleek, minimalist styles that exude sophistication, there is something for everyone.

“Each design embodies the brand’s slogan, ‘Express Yourself,’ encouraging customers to choose eyewear that mirrors their individuality and lifestyle,” he said.

Available right away

“This empowering message underscores the brand’s commitment to helping individuals showcase their unique personalities through their fashion choices.”

The new eyewear collection is already available at all Collections by BK Proctor stores. The idea is for customers to embrace these stylish additions and integrate them as essential components of their daily lives.

The eyewear line is poised to redefine how individuals perceive and use fashion accessories, blending seamlessly into the Collections by BK Proctor lifestyle.

Legacy of innovation

Before the eyewear was introduced, Collections by BK Proctor had already made a significant impact on the footwear and apparel industry.

The brand’s recent launch of the 424 X Sneakers, including the iconic 424 X Aliens, showcases its continuous commitment to innovation.

Looking ahead, the brand promises even more exciting products, each designed to enhance the comprehensive lifestyle experience that BK Proctor offers.

Far-sighted

The introduction of eyewear is more than just a product launch; it is a far-sighted move that solidifies the brand’s position as a leader in the lifestyle and fashion industry.

As customers explore this new collection, they are invited to express themselves in new and stylish ways, making the brand’s eyewear an integral part of their personal and fashion identity.