A Legend in Concert: One Night with Freddy Gwala

Gwala will deliver an exclusive setlist featuring his greatest hits and some new material

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

On the evening of 23 August 2024, the Avani Resort and Casino in Gaborone will transform into a musical haven when the legendary Freddy Gwala goes on stage on the occasion of the much-anticipated “Legend in Concert.”

With his roots in Soweto and a vibrant musical upbringing in Inanda in KwaZulu-Natal, Gwala’s unique style, defined as Zumba, promises an unforgettable night of rhythm and nostalgia.

The music of the legend is more than just a collection of songs but is also a journey through the sprawling township and prison life encapsulated in melodies that resonate with the soul.

“AmaDamara”

His classic hit is the powerful anthem from 1992, “AmaDamara,” which remains a timeless banger that will undoubtedly have the audience on their feet, reliving the poignant story of a man losing his sweetheart to a notorious gang in Mzimhlophe during the 1960s.

“The decision to bring Gwala to Gaborone was inspired by his legendary status and ability to bridge generations through his music,” event organiser, Lecco Kenosi, told Time Out.

The event organisers aim to rejuvenate the local music scene, offering fans an unforgettable experience while inspiring local artists.

Meticulous planning

“Legends in Concert” has consistently brought iconic performers to Botswana, and this event will add to the tradition and enhance the cultural fabric of the country’s music landscape.

Kenosi says meticulous planning has gone into making the concert a reality. Securing the upscale Avani Resort, coordinating logistics, and managing marketing and ticket sales were just the beginning.

“Aligning Gwala’s schedule with our desired date, ensuring all logistics were in place for a smooth event and handling all regulatory and safety standards presented significant challenges,” he said.

Full band and stage effects

“But with the partnership of Dumela Tickets for utilising QR code technology, the ticketing process has been seamless, ensuring that fans can easily secure their spots.”

Concert-goers can expect more than just a performance; Gwala will deliver an exclusive setlist featuring his greatest hits and some new material. The night promises an interactive show with a full band and special stage effects that will elevate the concert experience.

In addition to Gwala’s performance, the event will feature talented local artists as supporting acts, showcasing their skills and warming up the crowd.

Food and beverage stalls, merchandise stands, and interactive activities will be available, ensuring a memorable evening for all attendees.

Strong ticket sales

The response from the community has been positive, with the excitement evident in strong ticket sales that are going for P350 a piece, hence a large turnout is anticipated.

The goal is to deliver an unforgettable experience that sets a new standard for live events in Gaborone and leaves a lasting impact on the local music scene.