Sereetsi’s Latest Release “Mmabatho” Garners Rave Reviews

The album showcases Sereetsi’s strongest songwriting and production to-date

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Contemporary folk jazz artist, Tomeletso Sereetsi of Sereetsi & The Natives, known for his unique blend of traditional and modern sounds, has once again captivated audiences with his latest album, “Mmabatho.”

Since its release just the other day, the 10-track album has received rave reviews worldwide, celebrating the rich tapestry of emotions and experiences it weaves through its melodies and lyrics.

“Mmabatho” is more than just an album; it is a heartfelt ode to the women who have played pivotal roles in Sereetsi’s life. The title track, in particular, is a poignant tribute to his wife, Kagelelo, whose unwavering support and faith have been instrumental in his journey as a musician.

He said simply in an interview: “There wouldn’t be Sereetsi & The Natives without her support and faith in my gift.”

Storytelling through song

Sereetsi’s passion for storytelling shines through in every track of “Mmabatho.” From “Mme,” which is a tribute to mothers who nurture their children, to “Rranneu,” a witty take on those who owe us money, each song is a reflection of lived experiences and the stories of people around him.

“I love stories of my people and I love the search for artistic ways to tell them,” Sereetsi shared. This authenticity is what makes his music so alive and relatable, allowing listeners to see pieces of themselves in the songs.

Collaborations that elevate

The album features collaborations with an impressive roster of talented musicians, each bringing a unique touch to the project.

Drummers Leroy Nyoni, Dylan Lebekwe, and Mikael Rosen; background vocalists and keyboardists Motlotlegi Koboto and Jonathan Chords Mokotedi; and bassist Lereko Lesole all contribute to the rich soundscape of the album.

Notable features include rapper Mosako on “Rranneu,” Kabelo Mogwe of Culture Spears on “Polei-boe,” and Mma Ausi on “Gae.” These collaborations add depth and variety to the album, enhancing the Sereetsi & The Natives sound and aesthetics.

A milestone in Sereetsi’s career

“Mmabatho” stands out in Sereetsi’s discography for several reasons. Recorded entirely in his project studio, the album showcases some of his strongest songwriting and production to-date.

He aimed for an upbeat sound that balances the old and the new, and the result is a vibrant and dynamic collection of songs. “I believe it features some of my strongest songwriting and production,” he said. “The fact that I recorded the whole album in my project studio is the cherry on top.”

An organic approach

Sereetsi’s approach to music production is refreshingly organic. Here is a musician who emphasises the importance of live instrumentation and the benefits of modern technology in creating high-quality music at a fraction of the cost.

“I am happy that the technology we have today allows us to record music the old organic way with live instrumentation,” he noted. This commitment to authenticity and quality shines through in every track of “Mmabatho.”

With this work, Sereetsi has solidified his place as a leading figure in contemporary folk jazz. The album’s success is a testament to his talent, dedication, and the powerful stories that he tells through his music.

As he continues to push the boundaries of his craft, fans can look forward to even more heartfelt and innovative music from Sereetsi & The Natives. “Mmabatho” is available now, inviting listeners to experience the magic of Sereetsi’s storytelling and musical prowess.