NotSoDryComedyTour Presents Queens of Comedy

GAZETTE REPORTER

Major Moves Comedy is back with an all-female lineup for the next instalment of the #NotSoDryComedyTour.

Following the success of the past two instalments, the Queens of Comedy show will feature female comics from different countries who will share the stage with local heavyweights.

The stellar lineup includes female comedians from Botswana, South Africa and Zimbabwe who will take to the stage at Protea Hotel Gaborone Masa Square on Friday (9 August). The event aims to showcase the best Queens of Comedy in a relaxed and buoyant environment.

Rib-cracking lineup

The rib-cracking lineup features Mbali Gudazi (South Africa), Tanya Alex (Zimbabwe), alongside Botswana’s Queens Kelekwang “Rekunde” Mophaleng, Ponalo “Van G” Ngwanawamonna, Mamito, and Lebo “English” Lekgowa.

Queens of Comedy will also bring upcoming female comedians to the forefront by introducing new comedians to give them a chance to share the stage with the established acts.

Meet the Comedians

Mbali Gudazi is a two-time nominee for the prestigious Savanna Comics Choice Awards. She is one of the busiest comedians in Johannesburg and brings clean, high-energy fun and clever comedy.

Rekunde is definitely one of the funniest and most active female comedians to come out of Botswana. This native of Maun has graced many events and has been engaged by corporate entities and always leaves the audience in stitches.

Lebo English is a firebrand in local comedy circles and always delivers spectacular performances while Harare’s premier female comedian, Tanya Alex, is determined to scale the heights and take comedy to another level. This raw gem is one of the stand-up comedians and always stands out wherever she performs.

Encouraging female participation

Gaolathe Kediemetse, the events coordinator for Major Moves Comedy, told Time Out: “We are excited to be hosting the all-female lineup during the #NotSoDryComedyTour.

“We want to develop and encourage female participation in the comedy industry because we currently have very few Batswana female comedians.

“Queens of Comedy offers a platform for local comedians and international comics to collaborate to find different challenges faced and come up with ways that can greatly improve female participation.”

Tickets are available at Webtickets & Spar outlets for P150 Single and P200 Double. The show will start at 8pm at Masa Square Hotel, the venue sponsor, on Friday.