BoBA’s Interclub Tournament A Mixed Success

Less-than-expected turnout at the first boxing tourney since the COVID-enforced break elicits some optimism from BoBA and adds impetus to grow the game of fisticuffs beyond Greater Gaborone

GAZETTE REPORTER

The Botswana Boxing Association (BoBA) hosted its first outdoor boxing tournament since the COVID-19 pandemic in Francistown over the weekend.

Despite a lower-than-anticipated turnout, the event was marked by a series of intense bouts that showcased the depth of talent in Botswana’s boxing community.

Said the Secretary General of BoBA, Taolo Tlouetsile, in a telephone interview: “It was the first outdoor boxing tournament after COVID-19, so we will not complain much.”

Across various weight divisions

He highlighted financial constraints as the biggest challenge in hosting tournaments but commended the affiliates for their dedication.

“Our affiliates work tirelessly to host these tournaments under difficult conditions,” Tlouetsile said. “It is hard for some affiliates to attend tournaments.”

BoBA’s strategic plan is to bring boxing to the people, extending the sport beyond Gaborone and Greater Gaborone. “Francistown and EMG in Selibe-Phikwe assist us because they are outside the Greater Gaborone area,” he noted.

Intense bouts

The tournament kicked off at 2pm on Saturday and featured a mix of male and female fighters across various weight divisions. Boxers from various clubs engaged in a series of intense bouts that kept the audience on the edge of their seats.

The competition began with the 48kg male bout in which Kagiso Letsholo of Francistown triumphed over Mogoma Bame of CSE by RSC (Referee Stopped Contest). Another notable match in the 48kg category saw Sebase Pontsho of SSKB defeat Bogosi Lebokwane of Diamo with a 4-1 decision in favour of Pontsho.

In the 54kg division, Cedric Baroma of UB secured a decisive 5-0 victory against Otsile Mogobye of Francistown. Kerapetse Sekgole of EMG clashed with Kealeboga Mogoma of CSE, emerging victorious with a 5-0 score while Kefentse Gabotshetse of TBC narrowly defeated Pheno Thepese of Francistown in a 3-2 split decision.

Standout performances

Female boxers also had their moment in the ring. Olorato Mokodowe of CSE defeated Botho Danger of Francistown in the 48kg category with a 5-0 score. In another female bout, Pearl Mokokwe of UB bested Rose Monna from Francistown, also with a 5-0 result.

The male 51kg category saw Prince Otsile from Diamo overpowering Blessing Morwira of SSKB with a 5-0 score. Mohammed Rajab of Mafika triumphed over George Molwantwa of Police in similar fashion.

Other standout performances included Chedza Montse from SSKB in the 57kg category and Boifang Kenaope of DIA who won the 71kg division by walkover.

Strong foundation

The tournament concluded with the 75kg bout in which Katlego Michael of SSKB secured a 5-0 victory against Kethabile Machola of Francistown.

Reflecting on the tournament, Tlouetsile expressed optimism about the future. “We are taking steps in the right direction,” he said.

“This event has shown that we have a strong foundation to build upon. Our goal is to continue growing the sport and make it accessible to more people across the country.”