Come Laugh Out Loud in Gabs and Selibe-Phikwe

The crème de la crème of local comedians and jaw-dropping wisecrackers from SA and Zambia are lined up to leave their audiences in hysterics

GAZETTE REPORTER

Known for staging hilarious comedy events both here and abroad, Major Moves Comedy is back with a double header comedy weekend at Avani Gaborone Resort & Casino on 5 April and Cresta Bosele Hotel the next day.

The amusing and funny production will feature the crème de la crème of local comedians and multi-award-winning comedians from South Africa and Zambia.

The events will also bring upcoming comedians to the forefront by introducing them to the audience and giving them a chance to share the stage with these established acts.

Humorous

The stellar lineup has resident host Onkgopotse ‘Mdala Ka Tjeludo’ Mugende and will be headlined by two-time South African Comics Choice nominee, Shanray van Wyk.

The events will feature humorous comedy from Augustus Phillimon from Francistown, Hubert Chingliz from Zambia, Boniface ‘Roy the Comedian’ Phetolo, Odirile Brooks from Tsabong, Thapelo Malani and surprise guests.

South African Shanray van Wyk is a stand-up comedian, actor and writer from the Eastern Cape. His unique style of telling stories is funny and witty and always leaves audiences in stitches.

“Verified”

He made his television debut on SABC 1 in a show called Verified and has since acted on Skeem Sam (as Quinton Lee), Ayeye (Season 2) and MTV’s Guy Code. He is also featured as the lead in an Outsurance Life adverts (3 campaigns) and on Netflix (promo for Fatal Seduction).

Van Wyk has headlined the Dan Nicholl Comedy Festival, the Jacaranda FM Comedy Show, the Comedy Central Savanna Comedy Tour and Proudly Coloured Comedy Festival.

His one-man show, Come, I Tell You!, has been described as a heartwarming, unpretentious and a delightful take on life that many people can resonate with and has sold out on each performance.

Township life

Odirile Brooks, who hails from Tsabong in Kgalagadi, is a two-time President’s Day Comedy Competition Champion. His stage presence and delivery are simply amazing. He has performed in South Africa (Bloemfontein Civic Theatre, State Theatre in Pretoria), Lesotho (Maseru) and all over Botswana.

Boniface Roy Phetolo is one of the best stand-up comedians to come out of Botswana since his debut at the 2015 President’s Day Competitions. He has performed in Eswatini (Mbabane) and South Africa (Pretoria and Johanneburg).

The Shakawe-based comedian, who hails from Mmathubudukwane in Kgatleng, always has the crowd in stitches with hilarious stories about township life.

Tremendous support

Augustus is a Francistown-based comedian who obtained third position at the 2017 President’s Day Comedy Competition finals. He has performed internationally in Pretoria, South Africa and Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, managing to hold his own and delivering outstanding performances.

Gaolathe Kediemetse of Major Moves Comedy told Time Out: “Our main aim is not only to bring top class comedians to our stages, but we should also export our talent. Last year Mdala Ka Tje was hosted by Chingliz in Lusaka at ZED Laugh Comedy Festival while Thapelo Malani performed with Shanray in Johannesburg.

“We have had tremendous support for our past events from both the public and the media alike. We promise a truly enjoyable, relaxing and funny events with this production.

New headliners

“We have a fresh new lineup and fresh new headliners. I encourage people to come and experience the best and ultimate entertainment from the beginning to the end.”

Tickets for the shows are available at Webtickets and Spar outlets from P150 single and P200 double. The shows will start at 8pm.