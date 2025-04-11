Countdown Begins to Stanbic Music N Lifestyle Fest

Stanbic Bank Botswana has announced the lineup for its inaugural Music N Lifestyle Festival, set to take place on 26 April 2025 at Royal Aria Grounds in Tlokweng

Stanbic Bank Botswana has confirmed that its first-ever Music N Lifestyle Festival will take place on 26 April 2025 at Royal Aria Grounds in Tlokweng. The event is expected to blend live music performances with fashion, food, and art in a one-day celebration of local and international culture.

Diverse lineup confirmed

Headlining acts include South African kwaito group TKZee, vocalist Mthunzi, and producer Sun-El Musician. They will share the stage with a variety of Botswana artists such as Han C and KTM Choir featuring Charma Gal and Banjo Mosele, Mpho Sebina, Lioness Ratang, Jembesoul, and The Grow to Black Collective.

A DJ lineup includes Mr O, Frostbite, Casper The DJ, Boogie Sid, Tefo Foxx, Ms Daisy, Teddy Is Not A DJ, Shaft People, Shawn Lee, and Soulman.

Lifestyle attractions planned

In addition to musical performances, the festival will feature interactive zones, fashion showcases, art installations, and gourmet food stalls. Organisers say the experience aims to appeal to a wide demographic by offering more than just a music concert.

Support for local industry

Stanbic Bank Botswana’s Head of Brand & Marketing, Stephanie Sandridge, said the festival aligns with the bank’s broader goal of supporting the creative economy. “Stanbic Bank Botswana remains steadfast in our commitment to nurturing the local entertainment industry,” she said. “By spotlighting homegrown artists and collaborating with local businesses, we believe the Music N Lifestyle Festival will help underscore the importance of empowering Botswana’s creative community.”

Tickets available

Tickets for the Music N Lifestyle Festival are currently on sale through Webtickets outlets. The bank expects the event to draw a significant crowd, positioning it as a new cultural highlight in Botswana’s annual calendar.