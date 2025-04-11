One-Stop GBV Service Centre On The Horizon

Botswana is strengthening its fight against gender-based violence with a more comprehensive approach. Staff Writer GOSEGO MOTSUMI reports

A decisive shift in Botswana’s fight against gender-based violence (GBV) is taking shape.

During the launch of the Kgokgontsho docuseries in Gaborone, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Youth and Gender Affairs, Bridget John, revealed that preparations are ongoing to establish a one-stop service centre dedicated to GBV response and support.

The facility will offer medical services, counselling, legal aid, shelter and psychosocial support, aiming to streamline assistance and bring dignity and justice closer to survivors.

“The picture is gloomy …”

“GBV is a betrayal of our humanity,” John said with visible emotion. “The picture is gloomy and the pain cuts deep. The tears do not dry before another incident is reported.”

Her remarks captured the toll of GBV that persists across Botswana in many forms that include rape, murder, economic deprivation, psychological trauma and emotional abuse, devastating lives, families and communities.

While women and girls bear the brunt of this violence, John reminded the audience that men and boys, too, are victims of the crisis that knows no gender boundary.

Collective conscience

John acknowledged: “There is a recurring question – what is the government doing to protect women and children against GBV?”

While the government has an obligation to lead the charge, she emphasised that state action alone is not enough. “We need a revolution of compassion, a coalition of conscience,” she urged.

This revolution calls on individuals, families, institutions and private entities to rise in unison to dismantle the social structures that allow violence to thrive.

Frontline services

But in terms of legislation, Botswana has made strides to address GBV. The reforms include the Domestic Violence Act, the Sexual Offenders Registry Act and the Bail Act.

The Botswana Police Service has introduced gender- and child-friendly policing units and a GBV toll-free line that provides emergency support.

Multi-sectoral response

John noted that the GBV crisis is complex and deeply embedded, and therefore requires a multi-sectoral, multi-level approach.

This includes engaging with survivors, perpetrators, traditional leaders, faith communities, schools, and the general public. Prevention strategies are now being implemented through community outreach and capacity building initiatives.

As John said, the objective is two-fold: to empower individuals with knowledge of their rights and protections, and to cultivate a culture of zero tolerance for abuse.

Funding woes

But a critical challenge remains lack of funding for civil society organisations doing frontline work. Despite their limited resources, NGOs and community-based groups have been pivotal in both raising awareness and supporting victims.

John used the moment to issue a passionate call to the corporate sector, urging it to invest in these non-profit entities. “Support from business and philanthropy is essential if we are to see real change,” she said.

Changing culture

At the heart of the GBV prevention strategy lies the family unit. John highlighted the importance of parenting that fosters equality, respect and emotional intelligence.

She called for dismantling of harmful cultural norms that promote male dominance or silence victims must be dismantled. “Let us value boys and girls the same way,” she said. “Let us do away with practices that normalise control, coercion and abuse.”