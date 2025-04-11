Oboetswe Launches Foundation with GBV Empowerment Brunch

A Parisian-inspired call to action for safer communities in Botswana

GAZETTE REPORTER

In a bold and heartfelt response to the escalating crisis of Gender-Based Violence (GBV), Counselor Dorcus Oboetswe has established her “Dorcus Oboetswe Foundation” dedicated to tackling GBV and creating safer spaces for women and children.

A long-standing advocate for women’s rights in Gaborone South, her journey is punctuated with an empowering GBV Awareness Brunch that is slated for on 3 May 2025 at the Avani Gaborone Resort & Casino.

With GBV cases on the rise and communities struggling under the weight of trauma, Oboetswe is using her voice and platform to shift the narrative.

Safe and protected

“I am embarking on a journey – one that is painful but necessary,” she stated in an interview. “The purpose is to ensure that our children, women, colleagues and neighbours are safe and protected within our communities.”

Themed “Creating Conducive Spaces to Confront Toxic Notions of Masculinity,” the brunch, will signal a strong commitment to addressing not just the symptoms of GBV but its deeply rooted social causes as well.

It is a theme that aligns with Oboetswe’s broader advocacy work of empowering women while also reshaping societal values around manhood, care and accountability.

Masculinity and empathy

This initiative seeks to break generational cycles of violence by engaging both women and men in honest conversations about masculinity, power and empathy.

The campaign will shine a spotlight on various forms of GBV – physical, emotional, sexual and economic while also placing importance on raising boys who are emotionally intelligent and respectful.

Expert speakers, panelists and grassroots organisations will share practical tools and insights for building a safer and more just society. The event aims to create a ripple effect, encouraging participants to become advocates within their own homes and communities.

A brunch with a purpose

Far from a typical awareness campaign, the brunch will bring together activism, community and elegance.

Guests will be treated to a Parisian-inspired affair complete with a pastel-and-pearls dress code, a makeover by Nora Cosmetics, curated snacks, and refreshing beverages all included in the P400 ticket price.

More importantly, the proceeds will be donated to a local centre that supports GBV survivors, ensuring that the impact of the gathering extends well beyond its final toast.