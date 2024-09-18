Creation Botswana: A New Dawn for Fashion Entrepreneurs

‘French Connection’ aims to transform Botswana’s fashion industry

Activations planned for F/town, Kasane, Palapye, Kanye, Ghanzi, among others

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Officially launched at the National Museum and Art Gallery in Gaborone last week, the inaugural Creation Botswana Programme signalled much that lies in store for fashion entrepreneurs in Botswana.

Supported by the French government, the initiative is set to invigorate the fashion and textiles industry, promoting economic growth and job creation across the country.

Following its launch, Creation Botswana rolled out a series of activations across the country, including Francistown, Kasane, Maun, Ghanzi, Palapye, Kanye, and Gaborone.

French minister

Complementing these events will be weekly fireside chats on Facebook Live throughout the rest of September. These activities aim to increase awareness of the programme’s objectives and document Botswana’s rich fashion and cultural history.

Creation Botswana was conceived from a commitment made by French Minister of State for Development and International Partnerships, Dr Chrysoula Zacharopoulou, and supported by French President Emmanuel Macron.

The initiative is designed to foster a lasting partnership to boost Botswana’s economic diversification and development.

Gaborone Declaration

Formalised during Dr Zacharopoulou’s visit to Botswana in April 2024, the “Gaborone Declaration” set cooperation objectives in agriculture, tourism, cultural and creative industries, and the digital sector.

Creation Botswana specifically focuses on empowering the fashion and textiles industry through business skills training, market access, international mobility, and funding opportunities.

The Director of Alliance Française de Gaborone, Angelique Saverino, highlighted the programme’s mission during the launch.

The brass tacks

“Today, we are not launching another training programme,” she said. “Creative Africa is already a brand on the continent, and we are now joining with Creation Botswana a network and a movement that seeks to equip our designers with the skills, resources, and networks they need to shine in the competitive world of fashion.”

Creation Botswana is structured to drive economic diversification through fashion entrepreneurship, targeting two main cohorts: emerging fashion entrepreneurs and established fashion entrepreneurs.

Cohort 1 focuses on up-and-coming youth entrepreneurs with budding fashion brands while Cohort 2 targets established designers with recognisable brands.

Finished garment

The programme aims to nurture creativity, innovation and sustainable practices, fostering a thriving fashion industry in Botswana.

Applicants must submit a detailed portfolio showcasing their creative and technical skills, along with a CV and certified ID copy. For Cohort 2, one finished garment must be presented as part of the application.

Selection will be based on creativity, innovation, sustainability, value-chain development, job creation potential and export potential. The closing date for applications is 7 October 2024. Interested participants can apply online at www.marketplayers.africa/CreationBW.

NACOB

Coordinated by the Alliance Française de Gaborone and the National Arts Council of Botswana with support from the French Embassy in Botswana, Creation Botswana is implemented by Market Players.

The programme aims to create a lasting impact, offering mentorship, funding, and international exposure to help Botswana’s fashion entrepreneurs achieve sustainable success.