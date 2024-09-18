Shaping Scrap into Stories: Motoloki’s ‘Life Pieces’ Stirs Joburg Art Fair 

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

The vibrant and ever-evolving world of contemporary art received a thought-provoking addition at the just-ended FNB Art Jo’burg, the continent’s longest-running art fair.

Brought to life by Botswana’s very own Totang Motoloki, winner of the National Arts Festival Visual Arts Award, his collection “Life Pieces” stunned the audience.

Represented by Ora Loapi Gallery, Motoloki’s five large-scale works challenged societal norms while celebrating the resilience and resourcefulness of those often overlooked.

Turning scraps into masterpieces

“In life, we put pieces together to make something useful,” Motoloki told Time Out to explain the concept behind “Life Pieces,” a series created from old metal, canned food tins and other scrap materials.

The patchwork aesthetic of his work featuring imagery of dwelling shacks was a metaphor for the way people living in informal settlements use discarded items to construct their homes. It is a story of survival, ingenuity, and making do with limited resources that are close to nothing.

Among Motoloki’s striking works was “Promised Land,” a portrayal of a township settlement dominated by faded political posters. The piece holds a mirror to the endless promises of politicians whose lofty goals often result in little change for the people they claim to serve.

Overwhelmingly positive

“People and their environments remain the same, yet politicians come back every election cycle with the same empty promises,” Motoloki reflected.

The response to Motoloki’s art at the fair was overwhelmingly positive, drawing viewers from all walks of life. The beauty of his showcase lay not only in the visual strength of his pieces but also in how deeply they resonated with the attendees.

“It was incredible to witness people make their own interpretations, relating the pieces to their own lives,” he shared. The conversations sparked by his work demonstrated the universal appeal of his message as viewers connected with the themes of resilience and resourcefulness.

Forefront of Africa’s contemporary art

For Motoloki, the experience was transformative, both professionally and personally. “I am grateful for this opportunity because people from different walks of life engaged with my work, and my social media following skyrocketed,” he said.

Ora Loapi Gallery’s representation at FNB Art Joburg played a key role in bringing his thought-provoking works to a global audience.

Motoloki’s journey from Goo Tau to the forefront of Africa’s contemporary art scene is a testament to his dedication. From his early days of drawing during his Cambridge O’ Level years to exhibitions like “Soul of Africa” (South Africa 2005) and the Barclays L’Atelier, Motoloki’s evolution as an artist continues to inspire.