Books & Bagels Unites Gaborone’s Literary Community

The second edition of Books & Bagels, hosted by Gingerpink Bakery, drew book lovers and authors of all ages to celebrate reading and writing. Held on 14 September in partnership with The Den, the event took place at At Nine in Gaborone, creating a vibrant atmosphere for those passionate about literature and community.

Notable Authors Share Insights

The event featured prominent children’s authors, including Palesa Molefe, known for her work “O shapo? O sho?”; Taazima Kala, author of “The Phupie and The Princess”; and Gracious Sbrana, who penned the memoir “Learning to Walk.” These writers engaged in discussions and read-aloud sessions aimed at inspiring aspiring authors and young readers. Meanwhile, book enthusiasts participated in insightful conversations led by Bala Mosadi Book Club and Bookstagram founder Thato Mothemele.

Mental Health and Literature

As part of World Suicide Prevention Month, young author Oratile Wadikonyana was interviewed on the topic of mental health and its intersection with literature. This discussion added depth to the event’s broader theme of connecting through books.

Creative Activities and Entertainment

The Art Lab BW and Tecboe provided creative activities for adult attendees, while Red Table Tutoring and Learn To Play kept children entertained with educational games. The combination of these activities helped bring together a diverse group of attendees for a day of learning and fun.

A Culinary Experience

The event also featured a variety of sweet and savory treats provided by Bikiri, with baked goods accompanying the literary discussions. Guests enjoyed the refreshments as they engaged in conversations about books and the creative process.

Books & Bagels, initiated by Kutlo Butale, continues to grow as a platform that celebrates literature, creativity, and community in Gaborone.