“Salt: Dreams Beyond Borders” is Yrneh Gabon’s Fusion of Science and Art 

Featuring acclaimed Botswana poet and educator Moroka Moreri, the work of the multi-disciplinary artist will delve into the multi-faceted nature of salt, exploring it both as a mineral and a metaphor for broader social and ecological issues. Staff Writer GOSEGO MOTSUMI reports

On September 26, 2024, Thapong Visual Arts Centre in Gaborone will host a captivating one-night-only event that promises to be a transformative experience.

Internationally renowned artist Yrneh Gabon will present an exhibition and performance titled “Salt: Dreams Beyond Borders,” which is an innovative fusion of art and science that was inspired by his research during his Fulbright residency in Botswana.

The work will delve into the multifaceted nature of salt, exploring it both as a mineral and a metaphor for broader social and ecological issues.

Access to information

Gabon’s unique approach aims to make complex scientific information more accessible to the public through visual language and imagery. “My hope is that the audience will have access to information they never had before,” he told Time Out.

By using salt as a central theme, the Jamaican-born multi-disciplinary artist and performer encourages viewers to engage in dialogue, urging them to “take a look at ourselves and understand that the power lies within ourselves to tell our own stories honestly and truthfully”.

Gabon’s work will challenge the audience to perceive salt beyond its mundane associations, inviting them to explore its deeper implications for both the environment and society.

“Salted Sermon”

Hosted by the Okavango Research Institute at the University of Botswana, Gabon’s 10-month residency has taken him across Botswana’s diverse terrains, including the Makgadikgadi Salt Pans and the Okavango Delta.

His extensive field research has informed the creation of “Salted Sermon,” an exhibition that reflects on current social and ecological issues within the context of climate change.

Through his work, Gabon aims to bridge the gap between scientific concepts and artistic expression, making complex environmental topics more digestible and engaging for the public.

Multi-layered tapestry

“Salted Sermon” is not just a solo endeavour; it will feature a collaboration with acclaimed Botswana poet and educator, Moroka Moreri.

This partnership, along with contributions from the Poetavango Collective, BOSSDA, the National Museum & Monuments, and other local artists, will craft a programme that resonates with contemporary themes in Botswana’s history and culture.

This multi-layered event promises to be a rich tapestry of artistic expression, reflecting the creative landscape of Botswana while sparking conversations on global issues.

Collections worldwide

With a career spanning over three decades, Gabon has made significant contributions to the international art world.

Educated at the University of Southern California and Otis College of Art and Design, he has showcased his dynamic talents across visual arts, performance, filmmaking, and education.

His inaugural solo exhibition, “Visibly Invisible,” at the California African American Museum in 2014-2015, marked a pivotal moment in his career, gaining him acclaim and solidifying his prominence in the art world.

Gabon’s works are now featured in prestigious collections worldwide, including the Musée Boribana in Dakar and the California African American Museum.