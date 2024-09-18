Excellence IQ Solutions to Host 6th Annual Women in Mining Conference 

Conference champions gender diversity and inclusion in mining

GAZETTE REPORTER

Excellence IQ Solutions has announced the 6th Annual Women in Mining Conference that is scheduled to take place at the Phakalane Convention Centre in Gaborone on 19 and 20 September 2024.

In partnership with Sandfire, this event aims to promote gender diversity and inclusion within the mining industry, focusing on equality, economic development, and strategic collaborations that empower women in Botswana.

Under the theme “Rising Together to Become Stronger Together: Elevating Women Through Strategic Up-Skilling and Collaborations,” the conference will spotlight the vital role of women supporting and empowering each other in the male-dominated mining sector.

Growing recognition

The event will provide a platform for women to network, share experiences, and explore the challenges and opportunities in mining.

Traditionally, the mining industry has been predominantly men, with women making up only a small percentage of the workforce. However, there is a growing recognition of the importance of gender diversity.

The Women in Mining Conference will bring together women from all levels of the workforce, from junior to senior positions, highlighting the strides being made in closing the gender gap.

Esteemed speakers

This highly-anticipated event will feature a lineup of inspiring speakers from diverse backgrounds within the mining sector. These include representatives from prominent mines in Botswana such as Debswana, Khoemacau, and Sandfire.

The conference will offer a unique opportunity for attendees to engage in meaningful conversations and build valuable connections.

It will culminate with a night of awards, recognising the exceptional women in mining who have made significant contributions to the industry.

All levels of mining

Said the conference convener, Malebogo Marumoagae-Monare: “We are thrilled to host this conference and bring together women from all levels of the mining industry, both locally and in the SADC region.”

This celebration aims to honour the achievements of women and inspire future generations to rise together, thus becoming stronger together.