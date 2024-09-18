Miss to Mrs Bridal Experience Debuts: Empowering Women Beyond the Aisle

An all-white affair will dominate the Gaborone CBD as women tackle marriage, empowerment and personal growth in a sumptuous atmosphere of good food, bubbles and exciting giveaways at the Protea Hotel Masa Square this weekend. Staff Writer GOSEGO MOTSUMI reports

On 21 September 2024, women from all walks of life will don their best all-white finery and head to the Protea Hotel Masa Square at the Gaborone CBD for the inaugural Miss to Mrs Bridal Experience in Botswana.

Following its successful run in South Africa since 2018, this transformative event is now coming to Gabs, offering a day of knowledge, inspiration and celebration.

Said event organiser Tumi Deane about the powerful idea behind the Miss to Mrs Bridal Experience in an interview: “It was created to equip women with the essential tools, insights and resources to navigate both the personal and legal aspects of marriage and relationships.”

Strength, clarity and confidence

Recognising the myriad responsibilities and challenges that women face during this significant life transition, the event seeks to empower attendees not just as brides but as individuals prepared to lead fulfilling and successful lives.

By addressing topics often overlooked such as legal and financial preparedness, family dynamics, and self-mastery, the event aims to ensure that women enter marriage from a place of strength, clarity and confidence.

Attendees can look forward to an impressive roster of expert speakers that includes Air Botswana CEO Lulu Rasebotsa, Attorney and Managing Partner at Olsen Legal Pusetso Olsen, Chief Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Officer at BotswanaPost Tebogo Lebotse-Sebego, and Director at Authentic Lifestyle Nana Kgosidialwa, who will cover a wide array of topics critical for modern women.

Blended families

Sessions will range from “Wills & Trusts,” teaching how to protect one’s assets and secure financial stability, to “Blended Families,” offering guidance on creating harmony in complex family dynamics.

Other key topics include “Self-Mastery,” which will focus on achieving inner peace and confidence, “Intimacy,” which explores deepening partner connections, and “Financial Planning and Literacy,” providing tools for sound financial management.

The intricacies of “Matrimonial Law and Contracts” will be demystified to equip women with vital legal knowledge.

Feminine wellness

Beyond the expert sessions, GynaGuard will host a Feminine Wellness Masterclass, offering attendees an opportunity to elevate their feminine care and hygiene.

This session aims to empower women to feel their best both physically and emotionally, highlighting the importance of self-care as a cornerstone of overall well-being.

This holistic approach ensures that attendees will leave with a comprehensive understanding of how to take care of themselves in every aspect of their lives.

Family life and self-care

Deane has emphasised that this event is about more than just a day of inspiration, saying it is about transforming lives. Attendees will leave with a deeper understanding of how to prepare for and navigate the realities of marriage, family life and self-care.

They will gain the confidence to make informed decisions about their future, whether in managing finances, blending families, or mastering the art of self-care and empowerment.

This empowering day promises to be not only educational but also unforgettable, with luxurious touches like lunch, bubbles and exciting giveaways adding to the experience.

Starting at 10am, this event will offer a complete experience that will become a staple for women in Botswana. Tickets are available from the reception at the Protea Hotel Masa Square. They include access to all masterclass sessions, lunch, bubbles, and all the exciting giveaways throughout the day.