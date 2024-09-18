New BFA President To Delegates: “You Have Said Yes To Better Grassroots And Youth Development”

It was a moment of import for the man after Maclean Letshwiti had just withdrawn his candidacy and everyone was all agog to hear Tariq Babitseng’s vision for the future of football in Botswana

GAZETTE REPORTER

Tariq Babitseng has stepped into the role of President of the Botswana Football Association (BFA) after his opponent, Maclean Letshwiti, withdrew from the race.

The contest, which was set to enter a second round after both candidates failed to meet the required 70 percent threshold, culminated in Babitseng’s uncontested rise to the helm. The BFA elections were held in Palapye over the weekend.

“You have said yes to better grassroots and youth development,” Babitseng began, addressing the football delegates who had just entrusted him with the leadership role.

Inclusivity, integrity and unity

It was a defining moment as he outlined his vision for the future of football in Botswana – a future where inclusivity, integrity and unity will serve as cornerstones of his administration.

In his acceptance speech, Babitseng paid homage to the outgoing leadership, specifically thanking Letshwiti for laying a solid foundation for unity within the sport.

He emphasised that Botswana’s football future relies on collective efforts to nurture young talent and provide equal opportunities for both boys and girls from all corners of the country.

Football “is our heartbeat”

“Football in Botswana is not just a sport; it is our heartbeat,” he declared, expressing a sentiment that resonated deeply with the audience.

Babitseng’s speech highlighted several key priorities that will guide his tenure. Chief among them is development of grassroots football, with a focus on creating pathways for young talent to thrive.

He stressed that the growth of Botswana’s football must start from the bottom, nurturing the next generation of stars.

Women and girls

This is to be achieved through investments in youth programmes and infrastructural improvements, ensuring that every child, regardless of background, has access to quality football training.

Another crucial aspect of his agenda is inclusivity, particularly in advancing women’s football. Babitseng promised to foster an environment where women and girls are no longer overlooked, ensuring that the sport offers equal opportunities for all.

“No longer will any child or young woman be left behind,” he asserted, signalling his commitment to gender equality in football.

Fans and other stakeholders

Babitseng also vowed to uphold integrity and good governance within the BFA. Transparency and accountability, he stated, will be the hallmarks of his administration as the BFA seeks to regain the trust of both fans and other stakeholders.

Strengthening relationships with sponsors and partners will be vital to sustaining the sport, a goal that Babitseng pledged to pursue by handling these relationships with the utmost respect.

Appealing for unity, he stated: “You have said yes to harmony and unity in football. This sport is bigger than any individual. We are one football family.”