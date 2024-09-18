Galaxy Coach Calls for Strategic Focus Ahead of 2nd Leg Clash Against Orlando Pirates

Due to face a more determined side on home-ground this Saturday, Galaxy will need a tactical masterclass and improved finishing to keep their CAF Champions League hopes alive

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

Jwaneng Galaxy head coach Morena Ramoreboli expressed disappointment over his team’s 2-0 loss to Orlando Pirates in the first leg of the CAF Champions League second preliminary round that took place at the National Stadium in Gaborone over the weekend.

The defeat puts Galaxy at a disadvantage ahead of the return leg on 21 September in Soweto, South Africa. Even so, the otherwise successful coach remains optimistic, calling for a renewed focus on strategy as his side prepares to overturn the result.

“We are disappointed with the result, but I think the performance was very good,” said Ramoreboli, reflecting on the match. “We had our moments and could have scored, but I think maybe we were rushing in the final third.”

Seconds before halftime

Galaxy entered the match with high hopes after knocking Pirates out of last year’s edition of the CAF Champions League in a dramatic penalty shootout, one of the tournament’s biggest shocks.

This time, however, the Buccaneers had their revenge, with Tshegofatso Mabasa opening the scoring seconds before halftime. A second-half goal by Deon Hotto in the 78th minute sealed the win for Pirates.

Ramoreboli admitted that his team’s failure to capitalise on scoring opportunities was a key factor in the loss.

“Very aggressive”

“If you look at the goals they scored, my disappointment with the first goal is that it came at a critical phase of the game – just seconds before halftime,” he said. “I still believe we could have done better. That moment shifted the momentum.”

The coach wagers that the second goal, came when Galaxy was pressing for an equaliser. “We were putting a lot of pressure and we looked like we could score,” he said. “We were very aggressive, trying to get into areas to score a goal.

“Unfortunately, they won the ball in midfield and quickly put it forward. We could have done better, but they managed to score their second goal.”

“Football is a game of moments”

Despite the setback, Ramoreboli praised his team’s resilience and vowed to return with a stronger approach for the second leg.

“Even after they scored, we were still trying our best to look for a goal but it was not meant to be,” he said. “Football is a game of moments, and sometimes you need seconds before halftime to accept the result as it is.”

Looking ahead to the decisive match in Soweto, Ramoreboli emphasised the need for Galaxy to return to the drawing board and address key issues from the first leg.

“We need to plan carefully for the second leg,” he asserted. “We have to be more clinical in front of goal and not rush our chances.”

Iconic Orlando Stadium

While the task ahead is daunting, Ramoreboli believes Galaxy has the potential to cause another upset for Pirates. However, the coach acknowledged that the margin for error is slim, and his team must bring their best to overcome the two-goal deficit.

The return leg on 21 September will take place at the iconic Orlando Stadium in Soweto where Galaxy will face a determined Pirates team eager to advance further in the tournament.

Galaxy will need a tactical masterclass and improved finishing to keep their CAF Champions League hopes alive.