Tebogo Reflects on Stellar 2024 Season

The 200m Olympic champion and Africa’s fastest athlete will have an oak tree planted in his honour in Brussels where he just had the inaugural Jesse Owens Rising Star Award bestowed on him. Sports Writer TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO reports

Botswana’s sprint sensation Letsile Tebogo closed out his 2024 season on a high note, finishing second in the men’s 200m race at the Diamond League Final in Brussels over the weekend.

Despite the challenges of a long, emotionally-charged season, Tebogo was thrilled to finish healthy and injury-free. “It’s been a great season and a fruitful one,” the fleet-footed athlete told reporters after his race.

“I’m happy with the times I’ve been running in the Diamond League Meets and, of course, claiming the 200m gold at the Olympics.”

End of the 2024 season

Tebogo clocked 19.80s in the 200m in Brussels, just behind the United States’ Kenneth Bednarek, who won the race in 19.67s.

Tebogo’s compatriot, Bayapo Ndori, finished fifth in the men’s 400m with a time of 45.59s while Collen Kebinatshipi secured seventh place in 46.43s. Britain’s Charles Dobson won the 400m race in 44.49s.

Tshepiso Masalela represented Botswana in the men’s 800m, finishing eighth with a time of 1:44.34. The race was won by Kenya’s Emmanuel Wanyonyi in 1:42.70.

For all the local athletes, the Diamond League Final marked the end of the 2024 season. Tebogo’s performance throughout the season, particularly his triumph in the 200m at the Paris Olympics, has cemented his place among the world’s elite sprinters.

“The body still couldn’t get warm”

Reflecting on his journey, Tebogo spoke candidly about the physical and emotional toll of the year, particularly following the loss of his mother earlier in the season.

“I had to dig deep to run this final because of the weather,” he said of the cold conditions in Brussels. “When I saw how cold it was on Thursday, I didn’t want to suffer, but the coach advised me to take part.

“We did a long warm-up, and the body still couldn’t get warm. I just wanted to finish the race healthy and injury-free, and I’m happy to have done that.”

Family and nation

Despite the hardships, Tebogo’s resilience and dedication have been unwavering. The 21-year-old attributed his perseverance to a desire to honour his family name and inspire younger generations.

“What kept me going this season, despite the hardships, was carrying on the Tebogo legacy,” he asserted.

“I want to inspire the younger generation to show them that anything can be done. It doesn’t matter where you’re from, whether Congo, Uganda, or Botswana. As long as you believe, you can do it.”

Tebogo’s aspirations are far from fulfilled. Looking ahead to the 2025 season, he plans to carefully select his competitions with the goal of solidifying his dominance further in both the 100m and 200m.

Tebogo’s clear goals

He also has his sights set on the World Athletics Championships where he hopes to add to his growing collection of gold medals.

“My aim is to win the 4x100m gold, the 100m gold and the 200m gold at the World Championships,” Tebogo said, spelling out his ambitious plans clearly.

In addition to his strong finish in Brussels, Tebogo was in another history-making moment when he was honoured with the inaugural Jesse Owens Rising Star Award at the Diamond League Final.

Named after the legendary US sprinter, the prestigious award recognises the world’s most exceptional athletes under the age of 23.

A natural choice

The Jesse Owens Rising Star Award was introduced in 2024 to celebrate and promote young talents across all track and field disciplines.

Winners are selected based on a point system that evaluates performances throughout the season, recognising athletes who have demonstrated exceptional skill, perseverance, and potential.

Tebogo’s stellar achievements throughout the 2024 season made him a natural choice for the award. Along with the title, he received a bronze statuette of Jesse Owens crafted by renowned Belgian sculptor Jan Desmarets.

Two oak trees

The statuette symbolises Owens’ enduring legacy while honouring Tebogo’s remarkable achievements on the track.

To further commemorate his Rising Star status, two oak trees will be planted in Brussels, the host city of the 2024 Diamond League Final. One of the trees will stand as a tribute to Tebogo’s excellence and Botswana’s growing influence in global athletics.

“I’m incredibly honoured to receive the Jesse Owens Rising Star Award,” Tebogo said, reflecting on the recognition. “Owens’ legacy is one of perseverance and triumph, and to be associated with that is truly humbling.”

Tebogo noted that the oak tree that will be planted in his honour symbolises not only his personal success but the bright future of athletics in Botswana.

Well-deserved time off

As he prepares to take some well-deserved time off, Tebogo remains focused on the road ahead. His ambitions for 2025 are clear: to continue pushing the boundaries of what he – and Botswana – can achieve on the world stage.

For now, however, Olympic 200m champion and Africa’s fastest athlete is content with the outcome of a historic 2024 season.

He leaves Brussels not just as a runner-up in the Diamond League but as a rising star with the potential to shape the future of athletics around the world for years to come.