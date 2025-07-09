Creation Botswana Validates Local Designers 

Local fashion designers reflect on the powerful validation, industry insight and lasting community sparked by Creation Botswana, a game-changing fashion development programme

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

When Boikanyo Molale, stood to speak at the close of the programme, he didn’t begin with celebration.

Instead, the creative director of Kanyo M Atelier and member of the second cohort of Creation Botswana painted an honest portrait of fashion in Botswana – one that is often romanticised for its cultural beauty and glamour but rarely acknowledged for the weight of its unseen battles.

“There’s a lot of struggle and heavy lifting…There is creative brilliance fighting for survival in an environment that sometimes doesn’t even notice it’s there. And I often wonder if people outside our small sewing rooms and studios really understand how tough this journey can be,” he said.

“We came into this industry eager and full of passion. But it doesn’t take long before your realize that as fashion designers we are playing on a field with no lines, no referees, and to an audience that only claps when the dress is only loud enough.”

Validation

Launched in September 2024, Création Botswana was designed to do more than teach trends – it validated local fashion entrepreneurs. “Création Botswana hasn’t just given us skills and exposure,” Molale explained.

“It has given us validation. They asked the right questions first. They assessed our needs, our gaps, our challenges, and then designed a programme that actually spoke to us.”

Mentorship was central. Each participant was paired with seasoned international mentors who helped reframe business strategies, structure production processes, and build market resilience.

Top-tier brands

Designers also received rare behind-the-scenes access to African fashion powerhouses like MaXhosa Africa, Imprint, and Thebe Magugu, learning how top-tier brands manage global relevance.

For Molale, the masterclasses were especially impactful. “We learned from people you’d only read about in fashion journals,” he noted. “It was like having someone walk through the wilderness with you, holding a torch to show the safest path forward.”

This sentiment was echoed by Thatayaone Modiitsane, a first-cohort designer and founder of Diary 34, a women’s wear brand that weaves Botswana’s oral history into garments.

Structure, systems, consistency

She joined the programme eager to grow her professional knowledge. “Every session showed us how layered the fashion world is,” she said. “We saw that success isn’t just about raw talent – it’s about structure, systems, and above all, consistency.”

Beyond knowledge, Création Botswana instilled a deeper sense of confidence and unity among participants. It reminded them that their work has economic and cultural value.

“Programmes like this aren’t just about helping individuals,” Molale said. “They’re about unlocking industry growth. They build sustainable businesses and ensure creativity isn’t sidelined but is central to national progress.”

Vital connection

Modiitsane noted how the experience also strengthened their collective spirit. “We learned to work as a team,” she said. “That kind of connection is rare in this industry but is vital for its growth.”

As the programme concludes its local phase, the impact is already visible in the stories shared, the structures implemented, and the pride reclaimed. For many, Création Botswana was the moment their work was no longer invisible but seen, supported and finally believed in.

Post Views: 140