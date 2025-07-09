End Stage for Fashion Revolution

As Creation Botswana wraps up its local phase, its mission to reshape the country’s fashion economy will continue through international mentorship, events and global exposure at the Paris Fashion Week and the Biennale Euro-Africa

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

After a year of mentorship, innovation and creative breakthroughs, Création Botswana is reaching the tail end of its local implementation phase.

Launched in September 2024 and funded by the French Embassy in Botswana, the programme has been implemented by the Alliance Française of Gaborone and the National Arts Council of Botswana (NACB) with the support of France’s La Halle Tropisme.

Its goal: to structure and strengthen Botswana’s fashion industry through mentorship, training, mobility, financing and networking.

Unearthing Botswana’s gems

Addressing a press conference in Gaborone last week, the president of Alliance Française de Gaborone, Bokani Machinya, described the programme as a transformative first-of-its-kind collaboration.

“It’s safe to say that the designers carry a seed within them, and it is time to plough those seeds and multiply them,” she said, adding that Création Botswana had been meticulously crafted over 12 months to unearth and polish the “untapped diamonds” of the local fashion scene.

Twenty-eight designers were selected through a national call and divided into two cohorts – the first comprising 20 emerging talents, the second featuring eight seasoned professionals.

Maun, F/town and Palapye

Reflecting a nationwide footprint, seven of the participants hail from outside the capital, with Maun, Francistown and Palapye represented.

Though the Gaborone-based phase is wrapping up, the Director of Alliance Française, Angelique Saverino, confirmed that support will continue until August, with beneficiaries receiving tailored monthly mentoring sessions from international experts.

Each designer will get two to four hours of one-on-one sessions, further refining their creative and business skills.

Style and strategy

The programme’s culmination will feature three key events. On 11 July, 10 finalists will pitch their fashion business projects before a prestigious jury chaired by the Minister of Youth and Gender, Lesego Chombo.

Acclaimed South African designer Rich Mnisi, Jean-Marc Chauve of the Imane Ayissi brand, and a senior Absa representative will be among the judges. Lucara Botswana and Absa Bank will each award P50,000 to the best pitches.

The awards will be presented on 12 July during the Pop-Up Market at the new Alliance Française in Gaborone.

Open to the public, the market will allow designers to sell their work, connect with customers, and celebrate in a vibrant, creative setting with a live performance by Mpho Sebina and a possible unveiling of the Alliance’s new architectural project.

A Parisian finale awaits

The programme’s final act will take place on 14 July with a Bastille Day Fashion Show at the Residence of France, featuring final collections from the eight second-cohort designers.

The moment will not only mark France’s national celebration but will also spotlight the strength of Franco-Batswana cooperation in the creative sector.

The journey doesn’t end there. From 30 September to 12 October, the second cohort will travel to Paris and Montpellier to participating in Paris Fashion Week and the Biennale Euro-Africa – a bold step into global fashion arenas.