Gappy Roberts: A Voice Forged in Resilience

After years of being overlooked at home, Botswana’s RnB gem Gappy Roberts found his voice in the streets of the UK. Now back home with a purpose to spark a movement, he aims to honour his roots and uplift a new generation

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Born and raised in Mahalapye, Gappy Gabasiane, better known as Gappy Roberts, has always stood out in Botswana’s music landscape.

A singer, songwriter and producer with a soulful voice and flair for Afrobeat, Gappy is of the musically-gifted Gabasiane family, he being of the same lineage as beloved jazz queen Punah Gabasiane and “My Star” winner Bianca Gabasiane.

But unlike many who find early accolades, Gappy’s path has been marked by a quiet perseverance.

Nominations came to nothing

Between 2017 and 2024, Gappy was nominated four times for Best RnB in the BOMU Awards but walked away empty-handed as many times.

While that might have dimmed the light for others, Gappy chose to evolve and became a judge on My Star, offering mentorship to emerging artists while pushing the boundaries behind the scenes.

Still, he couldn’t shake off the feeling that his work was not being fully recognised. With quiet courage, Gappy left home to chase a new dream overseas.

Finding sound and self in the UK

In the UK, Gappy found more than opportunity but much validation. Singing in the streets and subways, he began capturing the hearts of strangers. British, Indian and Italian listeners stopped to listen, to dance and to see the ‘minstrel.’

He was soon scouted for Britain’s Got Talent and The Voice UK, finally stepping onto global stages that embraced his originality. By 2023, Gappy had won the BBC’s Best RnB Artist award. A year later, he claimed Best Afro Beat at the Beacon Urban Awards.

His blend of soulful RnB and Afrobeat – rooted in Tswana culture – was finally being heard.

A painful home truth

But even in his success, there was heartbreak. “I thought being in the UK would mean support from fellow Batswana,” he told Time Out. “But they walked past me while foreigners danced.”

The experience, he said, laid bare a truth that many local artists carry: which is that sometimes, the loudest silence comes from home.

Even so, this realisation didn’t embitter him but inspired him further. Gappy has returned to Botswana not to complain but to build.

A festival to rewrite the narrative

In November 2025, Gappy Roberts will launch The Ultimate RnB Festival, a groundbreaking event designed to celebrate and promote urban music that can compete on the global stage.

This is not going to be just a concert but a calling. “We need to support one another,” he said. “Not only when it’s trendy but also when it is transformative.”

The festival will also serve as the live launch of his new album, Before I Made It. It is an introspective body of work that weaves RnB and Tswana rhythms into one seamless soundscape.