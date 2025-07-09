Junior Chess Champs Face Off at UB 

Botswana Chess Federation will host a national junior championship this weekend to select players for the Africa Junior Chess Championship

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

The Botswana Chess Federation (BCF) is set to host the 2025 Botswana Junior Chess Championship at the University of Botswana (UB) from 12 to 13 July in Gaborone.

The FIDE-rated competition will bring together players under the age of 21 from across the country.

According to BCF spokesperson Goitsemodimo Makgatle, the event will also serve as a selection platform for the Africa Junior Chess Championship, scheduled to take place in Cape Verde in September 2025.

Selection-based on performance

Makgatle said the selection of national representatives will be based strictly on results from the upcoming tournament. “The primary criterion for selection is performance,” she stated.

“The overall winners in the boys and girls categories will automatically qualify to represent Botswana at the Africa Junior Chess Championship in Cape Verde.”

Asked about the state of junior chess development in Botswana, Makgatle said the level has steadily improved over the years.

Steady progress

She noted that some junior players have progressed into the senior national team, with a few representing Botswana at international competitions such as the World Chess Olympiad.

She acknowledged, however, that the absence of school sports has hindered the federation’s ability to identify and develop new talent. “Schools are typically where we discover and groom young talent,” she said. “So their absence has slowed down the grassroots pipeline.”

Despite the disruption in school-based scouting, Makgatle said many juniors have continued their development independently or through chess clubs. This has helped sustain competitive momentum among young players.

Call for broader support

“For this year’s championship, we expect a strong showing, particularly from players who’ve been active in local tournaments and online platforms,” she said. “We believe this event will showcase the next generation of Botswana’s chess stars.”

Makgatle used the opportunity to call on the public, parents, corporate partners, and other stakeholders to continue supporting junior chess in the country.

She emphasised that chess plays a valuable role in cognitive development, strategic thinking, and decision-making in young people.

Calling on the private sector

“Despite the challenges we have faced, especially with the suspension of school sports, we have seen families, coaches, and a few committed sponsors go the extra mile to ensure that children continue to play and improve,” she said.

She added that increased support – particularly from the private sector – is needed to maintain progress and expand access to the game. “We encourage parents to enrol their children in chess clubs, attend tournaments and support their children’s participation,” she said.

“We also call on the corporate sector to invest in chess development programmes and events. Your support helps build not only players but future leaders.”

