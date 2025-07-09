BTTA Finalises Squad For Junior Continental Tournament

Two regional teams were selected in order to minimise prolonged absence from school for the young athletes because most of them are students

GAZETTE REPORTER

The Botswana Table Tennis Association (BTTA) has concluded its southern region Under 17 girls’ national team selections for the upcoming ANOCA Africa All Schools Championships, scheduled for Algeria from 26 July to 5 August 2025.

Held at Babusi Hall in Gaborone over the weekend, the selection event saw Lillian Tsiaka of Maikano Junior Secondary School and Briannah Mogaladi of the BTTA’s Bontleng/Ithuteng development programme secure their places in the national team.

They join Kgotla Thebeyame and Tebogo Kotopo of Mabeleapodi Re BA Bona Ha (RBBH), who had earlier been selected during the northern region trials.

Sports and academics

The ANOCA Africa All Schools Championships is a new continental schools competition aimed at identifying and nurturing emerging sporting talent across the continent.

BTTA spokesperson Tshegofatso Malepa said the association is focused on maintaining a balance between sports and academics, which influenced the decision to conduct regional trials separately.

“It was imperative to select two regional teams to minimise prolonged absence from school for the young athletes, the majority of whom are still students,” she explained in an interview after the conclusion of the selections.

Senior team selection for Angola

In a separate development, BTTA also began its selection process for the senior national team ahead of the 50 Years of Independence Tournament in Angola, scheduled for 12 to14 September 2025.

The Angola Table Tennis Federation had extended an invitation to Botswana, with two slots allocated – one for a male and one for a female athlete.

Men’s selection trials, also held at Babusi Hall over the weekend, saw Tshireletso Samuel earn the single spot available. Samuel recently returned from India where he went to study and compete in tournaments.

He overcame top-ranked national players including Bakang Maloka (ranked 1), Boago Malobela, and Thobo Matlhatsi.

“It was an intense competition and due to much experience that I gained in India, I managed to win all my games,” Samuel said, adding that he hopes to bring home a gold medal from Angola.

Women’s Trials Await Rebatenne

The women’s selection for the Angola tournament has yet to take place. BTTA officials noted that the trials will be conducted once the country’s number one female player, Tshepiso Rebatenne, returns from Namibia where she is currently serving as a coach for a national team assignment.

Other contenders for the women’s slot include senior national team members Constance Kasuwani and Salome Matlhatsi.

According to BTTA, both the youth and senior selections are part of ongoing efforts to ensure representation at continental competitions and strengthen development pathways for players.