Do-or-Die Clash for Mares

Botswana’s women’s national team prepares for a decisive WAFCON group stage match against Nigeria tomorrow following a narrow loss to Algeria

GAZETTE REPORTER

Botswana’s senior women’s football team, The Mares, will face Nigeria in a crucial TotalEnergies Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) group stage match at Larbi Zaouli Stadium in Casablanca, Morocco at 9pm local time tomorrow (Thursday).

The team is under pressure to secure a win after suffering a 1-0 defeat to Algeria in their opening match of the tournament on Sunday.

Algeria’s Ghouthia Habiba Karchouni scored in the tenth minute, converting a square pass from Ines Boutaleb. Mares goalkeeper Sedilame Bosija later made a key save to deny Marine Dafeur in the 39th minute, keeping Botswana in the contest.

2nd-half step-up not enough

The Mares showed signs of improvement in the second half, creating opportunities and enjoying more possession in the final third. However, their efforts did not translate into goals.

Spirited attempts were made but Laone Moloi failed to convert a close-range chance in the 75th minute while Algeria’s goalkeeper Chloè Yamina N’gazi parried away a long-range strike from Lesego Radiakanyo in the 86th minute.

Botswana now face a Nigeria side that began their WAFCON campaign with a commanding 3-0 win over Tunisia. With only two group matches remaining, the Mares must win to keep their hopes of advancing to the knockout stages alive.

“Do or die” encounter

Speaking in a telephone interview, football analyst Jimmy George said Botswana’s performance in the second half against Algeria could serve as a blueprint for their approach against Nigeria.

“For them to do well against Nigeria, I think they have to approach the game the way they approached the second half against Algeria,” George said. “There, one could see aggression and the desire to score.”

He emphasised the importance of securing three points in this fixture. “It’s a do-or-die game,” he said. “Even a draw will not do them any good. They need to win at all costs if they are to keep their WAFCON dreams alive.”

Tactics, discipline will be key

George highlighted the need for tactical discipline, urging the Mares to avoid conceding early and to maintain focus across all areas of the pitch.

“They must keep possession and control the tempo with the hope of cracking Nigeria and getting a goal that can frustrate them,” he said.