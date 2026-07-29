Creators Assembly’s All-Star Line-Up

Botswana’s first-ever Creators Assembly Summit is pulling out the big names. From legendary actor Sello Maake kaNcube to media powerhouse Samuel Ngwenya and multi-hyphenate Scar, the summit is assembling the cream of the crop to prove that creativity isn’t just art, it’s serious business

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

If Botswana’s creative industry has been waiting for its Avengers moment, this might just be it.

The inaugural Creators Assembly Summit, powered by BBS Bank isn’t merely announcing speakers, it’s curating a hall of fame. With legendary storytellers, media pioneers and cultural tastemakers all heading to Grand Aria Gardens and Conference Centre this August, the country’s first dedicated creative industry summit is making one thing abundantly clear: the future belongs to those bold enough to create it.

Held from 20 to 21 August under the theme “Creativity, the New Currency,” the summit is bringing together some of the region’s most influential creative minds to challenge how Botswana values talent, ideas and innovation.

THE BIG NAMES, THE BIG CONVERSATIONS

Leading the charge is celebrated South African actor, director and theatre icon Sello Maake kaNcube, whose decades-long career has made him one of Africa’s most respected storytellers.

Joining him is Botswana’s own filmmaking heavyweight Samuel Ngwenya, the co-creator and series producer of the internationally acclaimed television drama COLOURS, alongside musician, radio personality and podcaster Thato Scar Matlhabaphiri, whose career has become a blueprint for thriving across music, broadcasting and digital media.

Together with more than 20 speakers, facilitators and panellists, including the initiative’s founder and music artist Hanceford Han-C Magapatona, they will unpack everything from storytelling and intellectual property to branding, entrepreneurship and the business of creativity.

“We believe that Botswana’s creatives are not simply creating art, they are building businesses, creating jobs, shaping culture and contributing to national development,” Creative Director of Creators Assembly, Joyce Moseki told Time Out.

MORE THAN CELEBRITY POWER

For Moseki, the lineup isn’t about famous faces, it’s about meaningful conversations.

“We intentionally sought a balance between established industry leaders and emerging voices, ensuring participants are exposed to diverse perspectives, practical insights and authentic experiences,” she said.

The summit has been carefully designed to serve creators across music, fashion, beauty, dance, film, podcasting, visual arts and content creation while connecting them with policymakers, brands, financial institutions and industry leaders.

BUILDING TOMORROW’S CREATIVE ECONOMY

The ambition stretches well beyond a two-day gathering.

Creators Assembly plans to evolve into a year-round ecosystem of mentorship, networking, workshops and regional activations designed to help creatives transform talent into thriving businesses.

Because in Botswana’s new creative economy, the biggest stars won’t just inspire audiences, they’ll inspire industries.