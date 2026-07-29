Magosi’s DIS Expenditure Irks PAC

The PAC’s grilling exposes questionable DIS spending, procurement decisions, conflicts of interest and costly personnel disputes under Magosi’s leadership

BONGANI MALUNGA

The Directorate of Intelligence and Security (DIS) walked into the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Monday expecting to account for its operations, but emerged facing a barrage of questions that exposed troubling cracks in the way the country’s intelligence agency manages public money, personnel and internal affairs.

At the centre of the grilling was Director General Peter Magosi, whose explanations repeatedly collided with concerns from legislators over expenditure decisions, procurement practices and the management of officers embroiled in disputes with the agency.

The Tautona Lodge saga once again became the clearest window into the DIS’s controversial financial decisions.

GOING AGAINST VALUATION ADVICE

Magosi confirmed that the agency went ahead with the acquisition despite a valuation report putting the property at P52 million, VAT inclusive. The government ultimately paid P58.2 million, VAT inclusive, meaning the state paid P6.2 million above the valuation.

Magosi defended the decision, arguing that the acquisition was driven by strategic and operational considerations that could benefit government in the long term. However, PAC members were not convinced, questioning why an agency entrusted with protecting the state would knowingly commit public funds to an asset whose valuation was lower than the purchase price.

The issue became even more striking when Magosi disclosed that the DIS had subsequently acquired another property, also close to P50 million, almost the same amount spent on Tautona Lodge.

RAISING MORE QUESTIONS THAN ANSWERS

For legislators, the disclosures raised questions about whether the DIS was exercising sufficient financial discipline when committing tens of millions of pula to properties. The Tautona controversy took another awkward turn when Magosi disclosed that he personally bought 30 cattle from the lodge after the government transaction, paying about P150 000.

PAC members immediately flagged a potential conflict of interest, arguing that Magosi, by virtue of his position and knowledge of the lodge’s assets, was privy to information that an ordinary buyer would not necessarily have.

UNRESOLVED DISPUTES

In another matter, Magosi revealed that the government has spent more than P8.1 million over the past three years paying salaries to 11 DIS officers for sitting idly at home amid unresolved disputes with the agency directed by the court to reinstate them. Magosi defended his decision not to reinstate them but the revelation placed another financial burden under the PAC microscope.

Magosi’s own expenditure also came under scrutiny. PAC members questioned a June 2026 trip involving Magosi, his wife, who is also a DIS employee, and two other officers. The four travelled to three countries over 10 days at a reported cost of P333 000. Magosi maintained that he and his wife were on official duty.

BUDGET ALLOCATION

The questions come as the Ministry for State President, Defence and Security has allocated P150 million for the DIS in the 2026/27 financial year to implement geospatial, security and communication projects.