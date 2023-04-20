Dabilo Moses Is BW’s First Miss Supranational

“No crown could ever make you. You make the crown,” reigning Miss Supranational, Lalela Mswane of South Africa, told the beauty who will represent Botswana at the International Miss Supranational pageant in Poland in June. Staff Writer GOSEGO MOTSUMI reports (BLURB)

In a historic turn of events, Tutume-born Dabilo Moses was crowned Miss Supranational Botswana 2023 at the Royal Aria Convention Centre in Tlokweng over the weekend, making her the first woman in Botswana to wear the crown.

Laura Alfred was crowned her first runner-up and Stephinah Sebina the second princess in the tightly-contested competition that will see Moses represent Botswana at the International Miss Supranational pageant in Poland in June.

Stay grounded

Moses was crowned by reigning Miss Supranational, Lalela Mswane, of South Africa who flew into the country for the crowning ceremony.

In an exclusive interview with Time Out, Mswane’s special message for the new queen was for her to stay grounded and to be steadfast in what she believes in.

“No crown could ever make you,” she said. “You make the crown. Remember, it’s so easy to be swayed by the wind. People who don’t believe in anything can fall for anything.”

Benefits

Moses gets to drive off in a brand new Haval Jolion SUV and benefit from a scholarship for a degree of her choice at Limkokwing University.

In addition, she will be provided with a house, a regular allowance, medical aid, and fitness and beauty sponsorships for the year of her reign.

Who is Moses?

Moses is a 23-year-old native of Maitengwe and a fourth-year student of Broadcasting and Journalism at Limkokwing University of Creative Technology in Gaborone.

The genesis of her passion for pageantry was in 2016 with a particular interest in fashion shows. Moses is a Miss Botswana 2021 Top 16 finalist.

Life-changing

Meanwhile, as the first South African and black woman to win the Miss Supranational title in July last year, Mswane is of the view that contrary to the popular belief that pageantries are a waste of time and resources, the platform opens many doors and can be life-changing.

“I know a lot of girls that I have competed with and didn’t win but have gone out to do the most amazing things purely because they opened that pageantry door,” she told Time Out. “If somebody is passionate about it, they have nothing to lose and a whole world to gain.”

The South African beauty queen added that being Miss Supranational has been a humbling journey and an answered prayer for her. She says a beauty queen’s job is to connect with people as it makes the journey easier.

“Because I have always loved the dramatic arts, it’d be natural for me to want to pursue an acting career after my reign,” she said. “I hope to be on your big screens internationally soon.”