Lights, Camera, Pula!

Pula! The Musical is ready to take to the stage at Maitisong Festival

GAZETTE REPORTER

Back by popular demand, the highly-anticipated dance musical “Pula! The Musical” is ready to take centre stage at the ongoing Maitisong Festival at Maru-a-Pula School.

Performed by Mophato Dance Theatre Pula! The Musical will run from 20 April to 22 April at Maitisong Theatre.

According to the organisers, the exhilarating production will transport audiences to another world of music, dance and drama.

Gabriel Modise and Palesa Molefe

Directed by creative genius Andrew Kola, Pula! The Musical boasts some of the most exciting and dynamic voices and dancers in the industry, including television personality Gabriel Modise and former Miss Botswana Palesa Molefe.

“We are thrilled to bring this exciting production to audiences across Botswana and the world,” Kola said.

“We’ve worked tirelessly to create a show that is both entertaining and thought-provoking, and we can’t wait to share it with the world.”

The musical



Set in Botswana, Pula! The Musical tells the story of Pula or Rain, which is highly cherished in Botswana as a semi-arid country.

This fictional production – anchored on the practical and mystical relationship that Batswana have with rain, traces how rain brings humans, plants and animals under one Botswana sky.

“Whether you are a die-hard fan of musical theatre or simply looking for a night of thrilling entertainment, Pula! The Musical is not to be missed,” Kola enthused.

“So get your ticket today and join us for an unforgettable evening of music, drama, and excitement.”

Tickets are available now at Webtickets outlets and at Maitisong Theatre. Patrons may also contact +267 77 803 746 or +267 71 461 743 for tickets.