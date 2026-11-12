Dabilo Takes Botswana to the Universe

Botswana has not just sent a beauty queen to Puerto Rico. It is sending a diamond story, a tourism pitch and a national ambition, with Dabilo Moses carrying the spotlight.

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Botswana is dreaming big, and the reigning queen Dabilo Moses is carrying the sparkle. Miss Universe Botswana has touched down on the road to Puerto Rico for the 75th Miss Universe competition, with a country already rallying behind her and ambitions that stretch far beyond the crown.

With at least 130 countries expected to compete, the stakes are global. But Botswana is arriving with a particularly shiny talking point: its diamonds.

MORE THAN A BEAUTY CROWN

This year’s Diamond Jubilee edition offers Botswana an opportunity to turn the international beauty spectacle into a marketing platform for its natural diamonds, tourism and investment prospects. According to the Miss Universe Botswana Organisation, the competition’s global audience of more than two billion viewers presents an opportunity to tell a bigger story about what diamonds mean to the country’s development.

“You buy a Botswana diamond, you fund education, healthcare, infrastructure development, and so on,” the organisation said.

The message is deliberate. Botswana wants the world to see its diamonds not simply as luxury commodities, but as natural, traceable and ethical resources with a tangible contribution to national development.

THE QUEEN IS ALREADY MAKING NOISE

Moses is also generating attention before the final curtain rises. Her feature, Miss Universe Botswana Discovers Puerto Rico, shared on the international Miss Universe social media platforms, reportedly attracted stronger reactions and reviews than entries from several global pageant heavyweights, including all participating African countries.

It is an encouraging early signal for a country that knows what it takes to win. Botswana last claimed the Miss Universe crown in 1999 through Mpule Kwelagobe, and the possibility of another historic victory is giving this year’s campaign extra electricity.

The 75th Miss Universe competition runs from November 8 to 26, 2026. For Moses, the mission is clear: compete for the crown, command the global stage and make Botswana impossible to ignore.