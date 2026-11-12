Why Familiar Brands Win Repeat Business

By Katlego Pearl Lekwale | Research Consultant

In a fiercely competitive marketplace, attracting customers is only half the battle. Discover how brand recognition, customer satisfaction, strategic promotions and innovation can turn first-time buyers into loyal, repeat customers.

As a research firm that focuses on market research, polls and surveys, among other services, we aim to share useful insights that help businesses grow. In today’s article, we look at how brand awareness influences customers’ buying decisions and encourages them to buy from the same business again.

Brand awareness refers to how well customers know a brand and how easily they can recognise or remember it. When customers need a product or service, they are more likely to consider brands they already know. Some customers may also ask their colleagues, friends and family for recommendations before making a purchase. Therefore, brand awareness is important for every business, whether it is a start-up or an established company.

To improve brand awareness and encourage repeat purchases, businesses should consider the following:

BRAND VISIBILITY

For a business to attract customers, people need to know that it exists. With so many businesses competing for customers, being visible helps a brand stand out from its competitors.

Businesses can improve their visibility by advertising on platforms where their target customers spend time, such as radio, television, newspapers and social media. Another option is to work with brand ambassadors, such as celebrities and social media influencers, who can introduce the brand to their followers.

SATISFIED CUSTOMERS

Customers are more likely to return to a business when they are happy with the service. Businesses need to make an effort to give customers a good experience every time they interact with the brand. This includes offering quality products, treating customers well, providing reliable service and addressing complaints. Satisfied customers can become valuable promoters of a brand by sharing their positive experiences with others.

SALES AND PROMOTIONS

Sales promotions help businesses attract new customers and encourage existing customers to buy again. Some common methods include offering discounts, giving free samples, providing free gifts and selling products in bundles.

Businesses can also work with other brands to offer combined products or special deals that benefit customers.

However, promotions should be planned carefully. While discounts may encourage customers to buy, businesses should avoid depending on them too much. Customers should have good reasons to choose a brand beyond its low prices.

FIRST-MOVER ADVANTAGE

When a business introduces a new product to the market, it has an opportunity to build a strong connection between the product and its brand. Customers who become familiar with the product early may continue to associate it with that brand even when competitors introduce similar products.

Colgate provides an interesting example. Although Colgate did not invent toothpaste, it began selling toothpaste commercially in 1873. Today, the brand is widely recognised, and some people use the word “Colgate” when referring to toothpaste in general.

This shows how a brand name can become so familiar that people use it in everyday conversations when talking about a product. However, being first to market does not guarantee lasting success. Businesses must continue to meet customer needs and maintain the quality of their products to remain competitive.

BRAND AWARENESS SURVEYS

Brand awareness can help businesses attract customers, encourage repeat purchases and compete in the market. One way to understand how customers view your brand is to conduct regular brand awareness and customer satisfaction surveys. These help businesses understand the market positioning of their brands.

OUR SERVICES

We offer a range of research services, including market research, surveys, polls and feasibility studies. To date, we have supported large businesses and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), including one of the country’s largest banks, a global audit firm and large parastatals.

If you want to understand your customers better and make informed business decisions, we can help. Please contact us on +267 7668 5116, +267 39 39 435 or research@aupracontax.co.bw for research or related services.

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