Deborah’s Letters to Barak: A Blueprint for Raising Men of Integrity

GAZETTE REPORTER

In a time when masculinity is often misunderstood, Deborah’s Letters to Barak emerges as a transformative guide that redefines what it means to be a man.

Written by Data Scientist and Artificial Intelligence Generator, Munenyashaishe Hove and published by Poeticblood Publishers, this new 112-page book is a mentorship tool designed to shape young men into protectors, builders and leaders.

Rooted in biblical wisdom and real-life struggles, Deborah’s Letters to Barak dismantles harmful narratives about masculinity and offers a blueprint for young men to rise with strength, integrity and purpose.

Predator versus protector

Through 28 deeply personal and thought-provoking letters, the book explores themes like predator versus protector, sexual trauma, power and thinking generationally.

“For young men, I want them to realise that true masculinity is not about domination but about responsibility,” said Hove in an interview.

“This book was not written out of mere intellectual pursuit; it was birthed from pain, prayer, and real conversations with young men who felt lost, unseen and without guidance.”

Cycles of violence

The inspiration for this book came from a deep burden for young men, particularly in Botswana where gender-based violence and societal dysfunctions have revealed the urgent need for mentorship and mindset transformation.

Hove believes that by empowering young men with wisdom, purpose and direction, society can break cycles of violence, fatherlessness, and generational trauma.

“For women, I hope this book offers insight into the struggles young men face and provides a bridge for meaningful conversations on healing and restoration between sons, fathers, mothers and mentors,” she said.

Recognising the critical need for this message, Deborah’s Letters to Barak is being translated into Setswana to reach more young men across Botswana.

“Healing is possible”

The book is also set to be distributed to key institutions, including prisons to help inmates find healing, restoration and a renewed sense of purpose, and schools and universities to equip students with tools for emotional intelligence, leadership and responsible masculinity.

The hope is that churches and other faith-based organisations will integrate the book into their mentorship programmes and that NGOs, policymakers in government departments and other stakeholders will use it to advocate for structured interventions for tackling the root causes of GBV.

“Healing is possible. Redemption is possible. Transformation is possible.” This is the message that drives the book and the movement behind it. To get a copy for P200 or join the movement, contact Munenyashaishe Hove at +267 75 295 819 or drashhove@gmail.com.