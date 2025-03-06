Beyond the Imprint Opens at Sanitas 

For Jan Ntcega John, one of the exhibiting artists from D’Kar in the Ghanzi District, the art displayed is more than just aesthetic – it is a cultural archive

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Like whispers in the Kgalagadi sand, the history, culture and survival strategies of the San are written in imprints both literal and figurative.

Themed “Beyond the Imprint: Following the Path of Spoor Through Our Past, Present and Future,” the month-long exhibition that opened at Linnaeus, Sanitas Tea Garden in Gaborone over the weekend is a visual and cultural journey.

Running from 1st March to 6 April 2025, the exhibition showcases works of artists of the Kuru Art Project, offering a glimpse into the ancestral knowledge and tracking the skills and artistic expressions that define their identity.

A throwback to the Tsodilo Hills

For Jan Ntcega John, one of the exhibiting artists from D’Kar in the Ghanzi District, the art displayed is more than just aesthetic – it is a cultural archive.

“The kind of art we do is a depiction of our culture, how our parents lived as hunters and gatherers,” he shared in an interview. “Our parent’s art can be traced back to the Tsodilo Hills. We are preserving it through our work.”

Just as a San hunter follows spoor (tracks) to sustain his family, these artists follow their cultural imprints to keep their heritage alive. But because market access remains one of their biggest challenges, exhibitions like this provide a crucial platform to showcase their work, tell their stories and earn a living.

“The footprints tell a story”

According to Maude Brown of the Kuru Art Project, this exhibition highlights how tracking, both physical and metaphorical, defines Naro culture. “The Kgalagadi sand is like a newspaper,” she explained.

“In the morning, when you look at the ground, you can see who passed through, what happened, and where they were going. The footprints tell a story, just as the art on these canvases does.”

Despite modernisation, the knowledge of tracking is still deeply embedded in the San people’s consciousness. Yet, like footprints in the wind, their traditional way of life is fading, making this exhibition a critical tribute to a legacy at risk of being lost.

Memorial to Xgaiga Qhomatcã

The exhibition is also serving as a moment of remembrance and honour for Xgaiga Qhomatcã, the artist who passed away last week due to pneumonia and a possible stroke.

A respected elder in D’Kar, Xgaiga was known for his vast knowledge of traditional and cultural practices. His final artwork, which is being showcased at the exhibition, will remain unsold as a tribute to his legacy.

His passing is not just a loss to the community but is also a symbolic fading of the knowledge and wisdom that he carried a reminder of the urgency to preserve and celebrate San culture before it disappears like spoor washed away by the wind.