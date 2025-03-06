Those in attendance can expect a night of jazz-infused brilliance in which the music transcends entertainment to become an emotional and artistic dialogue between artists and their listeners

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Music lovers are in for an unforgettable experience as WDP Live at BotswanaCraft returns on the Ides of March (15 March), marking the third instalment in All Things Musical’s 2025 event series.

This highly-anticipated show is more than just a concert but a movement and carefully curated space where artistry, collaboration and audience engagement take centre stage.

Mary in the spotlight

At the heart of this edition is Mary, a rising singer-songwriter whose featuring marks her sophomore appearance on the WDP platform. Her return signals not only her growing presence on Botswana’s music scene but also WDP’s commitment to nurturing homegrown talent.

“We are proud to play a role in shaping her artistic journey as she continues to grow,” said Leroy Nyoni of WDP in an interview, reinforcing the band’s mission to spotlight emerging voices.

WDP Live at BotswanaCraft promises an intimate and immersive atmosphere, defined by bespoke performances, deep audience interaction, and unforgettable moments.

Mental well-being

Those in attendance can expect a night of jazz-infused brilliance where music transcends entertainment to become an emotional and artistic dialogue between artists and their listeners.

Beyond the melodies and harmonies, this event is a testament to the vital role of the arts in society. Nyoni emphasised that music and creative expression are not just forms of entertainment but essential contributors to mental well-being and cultural continuity.

“Art is the heartbeat of our culture, and its appreciation reflects the health of our society,” he said. “By encouraging engagement with the arts, we promote mental well-being, which ultimately translates into healthier communities.”

Incubator platforms

Since its inception, WDP has operated on the foundation of collaboration, bringing together session musicians who are accomplished artists in their own right.

More than just a performance, these events serve as incubator platforms for emerging talent, ensuring that Botswana’s music scene remains dynamic and evolving.

With early bird tickets already sold out, excitement for WDP Live at BotswanaCraft is at an all-time high. Limited general tickets are still available by sending a WhatsApp to 75084838.