Miss Millennium On International Women’s Day 

You know it is Miss Millennium when the task of uplifting communities is a key element. The focus on practical skills in budgeting, service and mentorship will be even greater when women compete for the coveted crown at the weekend

GAZETTE REPORTER

On Saturday 8 March 2025, the Millennium Jazz Restaurant will transform into a stage for empowerment and elegance as Miss Millennium 2025 unfolds before the eyes of an enthused spectators.

Now in its 17th edition, this pageant – which is sponsored by BotswanaPost and other key partners – goes beyond beauty because it is also a platform for service, mentorship and lasting impact.

Fourteen remarkable women will not only compete for the crown but will also uphold a legacy of uplifting communities and inspiring change.

Wellness Day

Preparation for the grand finale began with a Wellness Day on 1st March 2025, a holistic initiative aimed at boosting physical and mental well-being.

Sponsored by Fearless Fitness Club and led by Black Rose Fitness Club, the session welcomed contestants and community members to embrace fitness as a foundation for empowerment.

Adding to the elevation of the occasion was Tsaone Sebele, an 11-time National 100m Champion and Botswana’s 100m and 200m record holder, who served as the Chief Guest.

Her presence reinforced the importance of resilience, discipline, and self-care – qualities that extend far beyond the competition stage.

Financial literacy

Understanding that true empowerment includes financial freedom, Miss Millennium 2025 partnered with Mystery Nest, one of Botswana’s leading financial consulting firms, to host a Financial Literacy High Tea Forum.

This session is designed to equip contestants with practical skills in budgeting, saving and wealth-building – ensuring that they leave the competition with more than just a title.

The Coordinator of the Miss Millennium Project, Zenzele Hirschfeld, told Time Out: “Financial independence is a crucial part of women’s empowerment. Through this initiative, we aim to give contestants the tools, tips, and resources to make informed financial decisions.”

Compassion in action

Beyond self-development, Miss Millennium 2025 emphasises giving back to the community. Contestants, alongside the Millennium community, will lead a toiletry drive, collecting essential supplies to be donated to those in need. This initiative reflects the heart of the pageant – turning beauty into benevolence.

Since its inception, Miss Millennium has evolved into a platform that extends far beyond pageantry, using its influence to drive fundraising initiatives, mentorship programmes, and community upliftment projects across Botswana.

“With seventeen years of making a difference, we are excited to expand our footprint and continue reaching communities in need through the fundraising efforts we undertake with the Miss Millennium programme,” Hirschfeld added.