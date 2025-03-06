Shaka iLembe Returns For Season 2 In June

Season 2 picks up as Shaka and Nandi arrive at KwaNobamba where he begins his reign as the new Zulu King

Award winning series, Shaka iLembe, returns to claim its throne for an electrifying second season, premiering exclusively on Mzansi Magic on Sunday 15 June at 20:00 CAT.

Following a ground-breaking first season that captivated audiences across South Africa and beyond, the saga continues.

More than just a visual spectacle, Season 1 became a cultural phenomenon, sparking conversations, evoking deep emotions, and leaving an indelible mark on the storytelling landscape.

The groundbreaking series that won a total of 12 South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTA), securing its place as a landmark in South African storytelling, continues with a powerful new chapter.

Lemogang Tsipa once again embodies the formidable Shaka while Thembinkosi Mthembu, SAFTA Best Actor winner for his role in Season 1, delivers another gripping performance as Dingiswayo. Together, they set the stage for a story driven by ambition, sacrifice and unrelenting power.

Previously, viewers followed Shaka’s journey into manhood, shaped by trials that defined his destiny. Alongside his story, Dingiswayo’s exile and unwavering devotion to Baleka saw him fight against death and slavery itself to reclaim his place in history.

Meanwhile, Queen Nandi refusing to be silenced by the will of men, stood resolute in her love for her son, defying expectations with unshakable determination.

Season 2 picks up as Shaka and Nandi arrive at KwaNobamba where he begins his reign as the new Zulu King.

“Season 2 is a journey into the very soul of Shaka’s world,” said Nomsa Philiso, CEO of General Entertainment at MultiChoice. “We get to explore Shaka the King, the strategist, the visionary – as he builds an empire.”

The returning cast delivers renewed intensity to the unfolding drama. Nomzamo Mbatha embodies resilience as Nandi, following her Best African Actress win at the 2024 Septimius Awards in Amsterdam for her role in season 1.

Sheli Masondo also received Best Costume Design for her exceptional work on the series. The international recognition underscores the show’s global impact.

“The new cast members are an explosion of talent. They bring fresh energy, exploring the complexities of power, love, and loyalty in the turbulent era,” said Desiree Markgraaff, partner and Executive Producer for Shaka iLembe.

“And there are many new stories we explore, taking us to the majestic mountains of the Swati kingdom through to the rolling hills of the Xhosa,” said Markgraaff. “South Africa is rich with characters, and we’re just beginning to uncover them. Stay tuned.”