Dithubaruba Refuses to Fold

It nearly missed its moment. Now Dithubaruba Cultural Festival 2026 is back on the calendar, powered by a three-year sponsorship that puts culture, commerce and community firmly in the spotlight.

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Culture almost lost its date with Molepolole. Instead, Dithubaruba Cultural Festival has pulled off the kind of comeback that feels bigger than a sponsorship cheque.

Set for September 5 in Molepolole, the annual celebration of Bakwena heritage will return after Absa Bank Botswana renewed its title sponsorship with a P1.5 million, three-year commitment. The bank will contribute P500,000 annually, with its wider activation and community initiatives expected to push the total investment to about P2.5 million.

CULTURE MEETS COMMERCE

For Dithubaruba, the timing matters. Kgosi Kgari III of Bakwena revealed that financial constraints had put this year’s festival in doubt.

“There was a point where we genuinely feared that this year’s Festival might have to be postponed,” he said.

Absa’s intervention, he added, has ensured that Dithubaruba 2026 proceeds as planned.

Dennis Mambure, Absa’s Head of Marketing and Corporate Affairs, said the partnership goes beyond keeping the festival alive. It will also support financial inclusion and economic empowerment through initiatives including the Women in Business Workshop Series, MobiTap and the SHE Account.

The idea is simple: heritage can be a cultural asset and an economic engine at the same time.

HERITAGE WITH A PURPOSE

This year’s theme, “Unlocking Heritage, Transforming Our Integrity,” puts that philosophy front and centre.

Dithubaruba has long been more than a stage for traditional performances. According to Kgosi Kgari III, the festival stimulates hospitality, retail and transport businesses while creating opportunities for artisans and young people and drawing cultural tourists to Molepolole and Ntsweng.

The programme will also kick off with Pitso ya Borre, a road-safety event hosted with the MVA Fund on September 4, aimed at men and boys.

For a festival that nearly disappeared from this year’s calendar, Dithubaruba is returning with something to prove.

September 5, then, is not simply another festival date. It is a reminder that sometimes preserving the past requires investing boldly in its future.

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