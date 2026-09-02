Duma Boko School Under Scrutiny

Prominent businessman Ramachandran Ottapathu says his role was only temporary and limited to helping with company registration while the company behind the facility says the detailed allocation of payments between the relevant project entities, contractors and suppliers are confidential

GAZETTE REPORTERS

Businessman Ramachandran Ottapathu has distanced himself from New Delights, the company reportedly associated with the controversial Duma Boko School and Clinic project, saying his involvement was limited to helping a friend register the company while its directors were awaiting work permits.

New Delights (Pty) Ltd trading as African Hero Botswana is a private enterprise linked to Moti Group which proposing a large-scale project to build 100 smart schools and clinics across Botswana.

Quizzed for his involvement by this publication, Ottapathu, CEO of Choppies, said he subsequently relinquished his interest in New Delights once the permit process had been completed and new directors were able to take over.

“I am no longer a shareholder. I left. My only participation was assisting a friend to register a company while his people’s permits were being processed. Once that was done, I vacated,” Ottapathu said.

The Moti Group through Ivygrove Holdings Proprietary Ltd, the group holds a shareholding in Choppies Enterprises Limited.

According to Ram, the company subsequently brought in new directors, listed in the CIPA website as Salim Ahmed Bobat, Mikaeel Moti, Taariq Sayed and Akash Singh.

Duma Boko School

Ram’s clarification comes amid questions surrounding the ownership and corporate interests behind the newly constructed Duma Boko School and Clinic in Block 7, which carries the name of the President and displays the logos of African Hero, Jindal Power and the Aga Isago Development and Empowerment Foundation.

African Hero Response

Responding to questions African Hero Botswana representative Shannon Henning responded thus: “The principal public-facing elements are:Jindal is funding the Duma Boko School and Clinic pilot; the Government of Botswana is not funding the construction of the infrastructure; no Government guarantee has been provided in respect of Jindal’s contribution; Jindal receives appropriate donor and branding recognition throughout the facilities; and Jindal receives no preferential Government procurement consideration or other Government benefit in return for its contribution.

The project is intended to deliver education and healthcare infrastructure for the benefit of the people of Botswana without placing a construction-related financial burden on the Government fiscus”.

MP Questions Presidential Role

Meanwhile, Tswapong South MP Dr Kesitegile Gobotswang has expressed concern over the use of President Duma Boko’s name on the facility, arguing that the President and Cabinet ministers should be insulated from private business ventures.

Writing on Facebook, Gobotswang said there was “something wrong” with using the President’s name to promote private business interests.

He argued that government leaders should not be directly involved in negotiating business investment deals, saying the controversy should prompt government to draw lessons from previous projects that attracted public concern.

Gobotswang cited the failed Zotus Gantsi Smart City project and the Kgale View Bonno 3000 Housing Development as examples.

His comments come as questions continue to emerge over the relationship between the President, African Hero, businessman Zunaid Moti and other entities associated with the Block 7 development.

Questions Over Political Connections

“As for the reported Duma Boko School, it is shocking, to say the least. The involvement of Zunaid Moti raises serious questions. The controversial political connection between Zunaid Moti/African Hero and President Duma Boko dates back to the 2019 General Elections. At the time, leaked documents alleged that a Seychelles company, Longway Solutions, had committed USD 9.4 million to fund Duma Boko’s campaign. Moti reportedly expected commercial opportunities in return. As they say, there is no free lunch,” he wrote.

Gobotswang continued “The construction of 50 schools and 100 clinics on a 6.8ha plot in Block 7 became the flagship project. Moti proposed a delivery timeline of 1–2 months per facility using prefabricated shipping containers. The pilot school and clinic project was described as ‘state of the art.’”

Transparency

According to Gobotswang, “Government must be transparent about the terms of the partnership between the UDC government, Zunaid Moti/African Hero, Jindal, and the lesser-known Aga Isago Development and Empowerment Foundation”.

He asked why such a far-reaching project was never included in the State of the Nation Address, the Budget Speech, or the Committee of Supply speeches for the Ministry of Basic Education, the Ministry of Health, and the Ministry of Local Government and Traditional Affairs?

“The UDC government has misplaced priorities. The challenges affecting our education system are bats infested dilapidated schools. It is the maintenance of schools that must be prioritized instead of building new ones. As for the health care system we have serious shortages of live saving medicines and related medical commodities. Upgrading of health posts to state-of-the-art clinics with maternity must be prioritized,” he stressed.

Presidency Tight-lipped

Despite mounting public questions over the controversial school and clinic project, the Presidency has remained tight-lipped on the matter, offering no substantive explanation or clarification. The silence has left the public to piece together the available information, fuelling speculation over the project’s origins, the interests behind it and the extent of government involvement.