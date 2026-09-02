Beyond 40 Walk Weekend

The inaugural wellness walk enters its final days with a social-impact commitment and a push for last-minute registrations

GAZETTE REPORTER

The inaugural Beyond 40: Stride by Stride Walk enters its final days of preparations with organisers positioning the event as more than a fitness activity, combining wellness, active ageing and social impact.

The walk will take place on Saturday, September 5 at the Three Dikgosi Monument in Gaborone, with the Chief Walker confirmed as the Minister for State President, Defence and Security, Moeti Mohwasa.

According to TM Media Consultancy, which is organising the initiative, Assistant Minister of Health Lawrence Ookeditse and Minister of Lands and Agriculture Edwin Dikoloti are also expected to participate. The Dean of the Diplomatic Corps, Henry Mukonoweshuro, has confirmed his participation.

A national agenda

In remarks delivered at the partnership launch and press conference on Tuesday at the Lekidi Centre Auditorium in Gaborone, TM Media representative Mqondisi Dube said the organisers hoped the event would develop into one of Botswana’s leading wellness and active-ageing initiatives.

“We want to encourage people, particularly those aged 40 and above, to become more conscious of their health and wellbeing and to embrace physical activity as part of their everyday lives,” Dube said.

The event, however, is open to participants of all ages. Dube said the initiative was based on the idea that life at 40 and beyond should remain “active, healthy and purposeful.”

The walk is intended to encourage lifestyle changes and greater awareness of health, fitness and wellness, rather than simply completing a set distance.

Beyond the walk

A significant element of the initiative is its social-impact component, with the organisers saying the event seeks to demonstrate how sport, fitness and wellness can be used to create opportunities and address issues affecting communities.

Imperial School of Business and Science is contributing to that objective by providing three scholarships to survivors of Gender-Based Violence.

Representing the institution, Tshepo Tlhankane said the scholarships would provide three beneficiaries with opportunities to undertake 12-month certificate programmes at Imperial.

Those who successfully complete their certificates will also have an opportunity to progress to diploma-level studies.

“Education can restore confidence. Education can create independence. Education can open doors. And education can give people hope,” Tlhankane said.

He said the institution’s support reflected its belief that education was about empowerment rather than qualifications alone.

Final preparations

The organisers said preparations for Saturday’s walk were progressing well and that the official route would be shared by Wednesday, September 2 allowing participants time to familiarise themselves with the course.

Registration for the premium package, which included a T-shirt, has closed. Standard registration, priced at P120, remains open until midnight on Wednesday.

The organisers are encouraging individuals, companies, organisations, families and friends to participate.

“This is the first edition of the Beyond 40: Stride by Stride Walk,” Dube said, adding that the intention was to build it into a flagship annual wellness event with growing participation, partnerships and social impact.

The initiative has received support from Boitekanelo College, Botswana Tourism, UrbanBetter, the Botswana National Sports Commission, TAFISA, Imperial School of Business and Science, 03 Beverages, Diagnofirm and Road Safety Ambassadors.

As the first edition approaches, the organisers are presenting the walk as the beginning of a longer-term initiative rather than a one-day event.

“The Beyond 40 Walk is a journey, and every journey begins with a single step,” Dube said.