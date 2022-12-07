DJ Ngwazi Steals the Show at BOMU Awards Night

SA-based artist scoops 4 awards out of 7 nominations

Defends his right to participate in BOMU Awards

Kabelo Tiro’s “Ba-ga-MmaNgwato” emerges Song of the Year

IMI MOKGETHI

Following his dominance in this year’s edition of the Botswana Musicians Union Music Awards nominations, South African-based Motswana artist, Lushen Keatlege, emerged the biggest winner of the night with four awards out of seven nominations.

The 11th annual award ceremony was held at the GICC over the weekend where local artists battled it out under 28 categories. Popularly known as DJ Ngwazi, Keatlege scooped Best Newcomer, Video of the Year, Best Dance Music and Best Collabo awards.

Diligence and humility

In an interview with Time Out, the “Uthando” hitmaker attributed his success to diligence and humility.

“The key is to always remain humble no matter who you meet or how much money you make as an artist,” he said. “This enables you to remain focused on your work and grow it to greater heights.”

Regarding criticism from some members of the public that he should not have been nominated for the awards because he is based outside the country, DJ Ngwazi said being an international artist does not make him any less of a Motswana and that he is not eligible to enter certain awards in South Africa by virtue of being a Motswana of Botswana.

“First of all, I am a Motswana from Thamaga and have every right to participate in these awards,” he asserted. “Living outside the country does not make me ineligible for awards in Botswana but means I represent my country at an international level.”

Best Female Artist

Meanwhile, gospel star Boago Fenju also came out a big winner on the night, bagging three awards Best Female Artist, Best Packaged Album and Best Contemporary Gospel Music.

But the biggest award of the evening went to Kabelo Tiro for his hit song “Ba-ga-MmaNgwato” that took the Song of the Year prize.

SIDE BAR

Other Winners:

Mpho Sebina: Album of the Year, Best RnB

Ditiro Leero: Best Traditional Music

Matheke Leteane: Best Traditional Gospel Music

Monnamogolo: Best Folk Music

Khoza Mkhozeni: Best Disco, Best Male Artist

Baxon: Best Hip-Hop Song

Eskimos: Best Kwaito, Best Group

Mambo Ntema: Dance Hall and Afrobeat

Ezra Neeetings: Best Afro

Slizer: Kwasa Kwasa

Wizards: Best House Kwasa

Thabang Garogwe: Best Jazz Album

Charma Gal: Best Compilation

Latty: Best Remix

Mafoko: Best Single

Fella the Beat: Best Producer

Metal Orizon: Best Rock n Roll