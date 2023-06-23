Don Carlos Introduces New Tastes to its Fine Dining Experience

The Amarula peri-peri mushroom chicken liver with rye toast, beef fillet café de Paris and grilled kingklip with sauce vierge is highly recommended by foodies and guest chefs

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

With the winter season in full swing, Don Carlos Restaurant is all set with special new dishes for the cold front.

Nestled in Protea Hotel by Marriott Gaborone at Masa Square, the restaurant recently hosted foodies and chefs at the launch of its new menu launch that introduced a fine dining experience that captivated both the eye and palate.

Local fruits and vegetables

“We introduced the menu during the winter season because people have more food cravings this time,” Head Chef at the hotel, Malebogo Dintwe, said in an interview.

“The new menu was inspired by what was currently available in terms of vegetables because we struggled a bit after the ban but it did us good in the end because we now have local suppliers of fresh fruits and vegetables.

“We have our country’s world-class beef, which is a part of the menu.”

On the menu

Greeted with a Cobb salad, which is a vibrant dish serving shredded lettuce, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese, eggs, and avocado adorned with succulent bacon, the meal was among the starters that paved the way for the culinary journey ahead.

Chef Malebogo shared that she has given the new food offerings her best but she personally recommended the grilled kingklip with sauce vierge, which is her signature dish.

Reviews

One of the invited guests, Kabo Olesitse of Kooking with Kabo, recommended the offerings of the new menu after savouring the different dishes. For starters he had the chicken noodle soup, which he said was reminiscent of China’s food offerings.

Kabo told Time Out: “I also had the Amarula peri-peri mushroom chicken liver with rye toast and the beef fillet café de Paris, which was cooked to perfection – charred outside and medium inside. Both meals were a hit and I highly recommend them.”

Cobb salad

Rachel Tlagae of the cooking show “My Botswana Plate” and Rachel’s Table also highlighted the Amarula peri-peri mushroom chicken liver and beef fillet as the stars of the new menu.

“I enjoyed almost everything on the menu, from the Cobb salad, bacon wrapped pork tenderloin and grilled kingklip with sauce viege to the Italian kisses and chocolate brownie served with ice cream for dessert,” she said.

“The grilled kingklip was another hit that I highly recommend.”